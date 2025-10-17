Mets insider reveals 3 players who could interest Tigers if they make their ace available via trade

The Detroit Tigers might be playing a dangerous game with their ace, Tarik Skubal. Reports surfaced Friday that contract talks between the two sides have hit a wall, with a staggering $250 million gap separating the Tigers’ offer and what Skubal’s camp believes he’s worth. For a pitcher who just posted a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts, it’s not hard to understand why the market sees him as a premium arm.

That sort of tension never goes unnoticed around the league, and the New York Mets are already circling. After watching their rotation collapse late last season when Kodai Senga went down, the Mets know exactly what life without a true No. 1 looks like. It’s like trying to steer a ship through a storm without a captain — directionless and doomed to drift.

Why the Mets are ready to pounce

The Mets’ front office has both the motivation and the resources to go after a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber. They’ve spent heavily to stay relevant, but the rotation remains the one area without a definitive anchor. If Detroit opens the door even a crack, New York will be waiting on the other side, checkbook in hand.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trading for Skubal wouldn’t just be about 2026, when he’s set to hit free agency. It would be about reshaping the Mets’ identity — finally pairing their offensive core with a legitimate ace. Whether they’d attempt to extend him or simply enjoy him for a season of dominance before he tests the market, Skubal would immediately shift the balance of power in the National League.

Detroit’s dilemma

The Tigers, for their part, have made the postseason two straight years. They’re not a rebuilding club — they’re trying to win now. That complicates any trade scenario. Moving Skubal would create a massive void in a rotation that has quietly become one of the league’s most reliable. But if they can’t bridge the financial gap, Detroit risks watching him walk for nothing two years down the road.

It’s a familiar crossroads for mid-market teams: pay elite prices or cash in while value is at its peak. And make no mistake — Skubal’s value has never been higher.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who could interest Detroit in a potential deal?

Mets insider Andy Martino noted that New York has plenty of young pieces who could tempt Detroit. While top prospect Nolan McLean appears untouchable after debuting with a 2.06 ERA over 48 innings, nearly everyone else could be on the table.

Martino mentioned that the Tigers have previously shown interest in third baseman Brett Baty, who hit 18 home runs and produced a 2.3 fWAR season with a 111 wRC+. Detroit’s lineup could use that kind of punch, and Baty’s age and control fit their competitive window.

Pitching prospects Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat could also be discussed. Both offer high upside, and for Detroit, adding multiple arms with years of team control might soften the blow of losing their ace. Still, it’s unlikely the Mets would gut their farm system unless they believed Skubal could be signed long-term.

The Mets’ stance moving forward

For now, New York seems prepared to explore almost any scenario — as long as it doesn’t involve moving Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, or McLean. That leaves a deep pool of prospects and controllable players who could form the basis of a competitive offer.

If the Tigers do make Skubal available, expect the Mets to be among the first to call. In a rotation-starved market, few opportunities like this come along. The only question left is whether Detroit blinks first.