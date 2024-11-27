Mets insider refuses to rule out Juan Soto teaming up with homegrown star

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Most MLB squads operate within a certain budget in the off-season. They will look for roster upgrades and make moves, often worrying about not going over a certain amount of money in expenses. The New York Mets are not like most teams, though.

The Mets are chasing Juan Soto

They won’t go out and sign every available top free agent, even if they theoretically can. But when they like a certain player and have done their homework on him, they won’t be outbid. It certainly feels like free agent Juan Soto is that player for them.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even though he played and succeeded with the New York Yankees, the Mets are considered favorites to land the Silver Slugger Award winner because he can help them reach the next level.

And, while other teams normally wouldn’t make any more major deals after landing a player of Soto’s caliber (and price), the Mets could potentially pair him with a homegrown star who also happens to be a free agent primed to get nine figures: Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto would give the Mets a deadly combo

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

“Is it possible that Pete Alonso and Juan Soto are both Mets in 2025?@AnthonyDiComo: “I’m definitely not going to rule that out,” MLB Network posted on X as Mets insider Anthony DiComo analyzed the situation.

Few writers out there are more plugged in with the Mets than DiComo, so it’s certainly noteworthy that he is so convinced the Mets can pull it off. Alonso is not only one of the most consistent sluggers in baseball, but he also has the clutch gene and he certainly showcased it during the 2024 postseason.

He is also a fan favorite and has always stated that he would love to come back. If the Mets can re-sign Alonso and add Soto to their lineup would be almost unstoppable with fellow star Francisco Lindor, on-base dynamo Brandon Nimmo, up-and-coming talent Mark Vien,tos, and more. We shall wait and see, but pairing Soto with Alonso is certainly within the realm of possibilities for the Mets.