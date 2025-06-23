Mets’ injured star says rehab assignment could be ‘on the horizon’

For the New York Mets, Kodai Senga’s absence has felt like a season paused mid-symphony—sharp, sudden, and hard to replace.

The electric right-hander strained his hamstring during a June 12 start against the Nationals, a gut punch that jump-started a rough stretch for the team.

At the time, the Mets projected a five-week recovery timeline, which felt both hopeful and worrisome depending on the standings’ direction.

Now, nearly two weeks out from the injury, there’s a strong glimmer of optimism from Senga and the team’s medical staff alike.

Senga Says His Hamstring Feels “Great”

Before Monday’s game against the Braves, Senga spoke with reporters and offered a dose of welcome news to Mets fans.

He described his right hamstring as feeling “great” and confirmed he could be cleared to throw off the mound that same day.

Though it was contingent on training staff approval, Senga hinted at throwing with “decent intensity”—a major step forward.

Even more promising, Kodai Senga acknowledged that a minor league rehab assignment is now “on the horizon.”

It doesn’t mean he’ll suit up for a rehab start this week, but the gears are definitely starting to turn.

Patience, Communication, and Small Steps Forward

“I know everybody wants to know when I’ll throw off the mound or pitch in a game,” Senga told SNY on Monday.

“But I have to take it day by day. Sometimes I can push, other days I need to pull back and recover.”

Senga’s measured tone reflects the wisdom of a veteran who understands the thin line between fast and fragile.

That same maturity is why the Mets are treading carefully—yet encouragingly—with each stage of his recovery.

Mets Manager Encouraged by Senga’s Progress

Manager Carlos Mendoza shared Monday that Senga has been playing catch throughout the rehab process.

Senga never really stopped throwing, even shortly after sustaining the injury.

“The fact he’s already getting on the mound with some intensity is a really good sign,” Mendoza said.

Senga’s ability to maintain his arm strength while resting his leg has helped speed up the comeback trail.

Senga’s return would feel like spring rain after a drought. He has been, with some difference, the best and most consistent Mets’ starter this year.

Cy Young-Worthy Stuff Before the Injury

Through 73.2 innings this season, Senga posted a dazzling 1.47 ERA, asserting himself as one of baseball’s elite arms.

Were it not for the hamstring strain, he’d likely be in the thick of the NL Cy Young race right now.

Watching him work has often felt like watching a swordsmith at his craft—precision, power, and polish in every motion.

And in a league that’s constantly adjusting, few pitchers have matched his blend of deception and control this year.

What a Healthy Senga Could Mean for the Mets

The Mets, meanwhile, have held their breath each week, hoping the ace would inch closer to full strength without a setback.

With the All-Star break on the horizon and trade deadline pressure mounting, Senga’s return could reshape New York’s outlook.

If his rehab assignment begins in the next week or two, a post-All-Star reentry is well within reach.

That might be the Mets’ biggest midseason acquisition, one that doesn’t cost a prospect or a gamble on potential.

For now, daily conversations between Senga, Mendoza, and the trainers remain key to mapping out each next step.

But make no mistake: the tone has shifted from caution to confidence, and the Mets are feeling that wind at their backs.

A healthy Kodai Senga changes everything—not just on the mound, but for a clubhouse still clinging to belief.

