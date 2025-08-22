Mets infielder undergoes MRI on right shoulder and receives good news

The New York Mets desperately needed a break, and Jeff McNeil’s clean MRI results provided exactly that moment of relief.

For weeks, the Mets have walked a tightrope in the National League Wild Card race, their margin shrinking game by game.

After dropping a series to the Washington Nationals, New York’s once-cushioned position has narrowed to just half a game over the Cincinnati Reds.

That razor-thin lead feels fragile because this team remains maddeningly inconsistent, alternating between flashes of brilliance and frustrating collapses.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Mets Face Mounting Pressure

The erratic pitching has left fans exasperated, while the offense disappears at the worst possible times, betraying playoff-caliber expectations.

Baseball seasons often hinge on momentum, but the Mets’ inability to sustain rhythm has magnified every minor setback into something larger.

And then came another blow: Jeff McNeil’s shoulder issue, which forced him out of the lineup on Thursday afternoon.

McNeil briefly returned as a pinch-hitter, but he looked uncomfortable, striking out and never appearing fully confident in his swing.

MRI Results Spark Optimism

With their season hanging in the balance, the Mets opted for caution, sending McNeil for an MRI to rule out damage.

The results brought a collective sigh of relief across the clubhouse—no structural issues, just soreness and tightness lingering.

Jeff McNeil received an MRI exam on right shoulder, came back clean according to Carlos Mendoza. McNeil still available off the bench tonight. Brandon Nimmo progressing. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 22, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed McNeil remains available off the bench, which immediately boosted the team’s mood and outlook.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the encouraging update, noting McNeil’s availability despite the soreness in his shoulder.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

McNeil’s Importance to the Mets

For New York, keeping McNeil active is more than about depth—it’s about preserving one of the lineup’s most reliable grinders.

This season, McNeil has produced a strong 123 wRC+, belting 10 home runs across 91 games while playing multiple positions defensively.

His versatility allows the Mets to shuffle lineups strategically, covering both second base and all three outfield spots when necessary.

That adaptability, paired with his contact-first approach at the plate, makes him an invaluable piece for a team teetering in contention.

Looking Ahead Against Atlanta

McNeil was absent from Friday’s starting lineup as the Mets began a pivotal divisional series against the Atlanta Braves.

Even so, his presence on the bench offers insurance, especially if the game demands a pinch-hit appearance or defensive stability.

For a team desperately chasing momentum, having McNeil around—even in a limited role—feels like plugging a leak in a sinking ship.

The Larger Picture

The Mets have been searching for stability all season, and McNeil’s health symbolizes the thin margins they must navigate.

Losing him for weeks could have been disastrous, like removing a key thread holding together an already fraying sweater.

Instead, the news ensures New York retains one of its most consistent players as they continue battling for playoff survival.

Momentum can change overnight in baseball, and McNeil’s availability—even in spurts—may be just enough to spark a turnaround.

