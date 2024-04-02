Mets hit with another injury as depth starter goes down

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2024 campaign has gotten off to a shaky start after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, and now their rotation has taken another hit.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, RHP Tylor Megill has been placed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Megill struggled with his command in his first start of the season on Sunday and got pulled after just 78 pitches.

The California native’s final stat line was four innings pitched with three hits allowed, three walks, one earned run and four strikeouts.

Who is coming up for Megill?

Taking Megills spot on the roster will be RHP Reed Garrett.

Garrett has made one appearance for Triple-A Syracuse this season, pitching two innings across one appearance, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Garrett’s time in the majors may be numbered. He won’t fill Megill’s void in the rotation and will likely be used in relief once or twice before Saturday when Megill is next scheduled to appear before being sent back down to Triple-A.

Who should take Megill’s spot in the rotation?

There are two primary options to take Megill’s spot.

The first is the player who lost out on the final rotation spot out of spring training: José Buttó.

Buttó had a successful spring, pitching 10 innings across four appearances to a 0.90 ERA with a 1.100 WHIP and nine strikeouts.

The Venezuela native has made one start this season for Triple-A Syracuse, going five innings with five hits allowed, four walks, and striking out a pair.

The other option is the master of the churve: Joey Lucchesi.

Lucchesi made just one appearance this spring, going 1.1 innings and allowing four hits, four runs, and walking a batter.

The California native fared much better in his lone start, going five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five. Lucchessi did allow one run to cross the plate, but it was unearned.

Time will tell who takes over in the Mets rotation, but two of their five starters being hurt already is a concerning sign for the blue and orange.