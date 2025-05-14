Mets’ head of baseball says infield prospect will stay in the minors ‘until there is a need’

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

For New York Mets fans, Ronny Mauricio’s name has echoed through the years like a familiar song that never quite reached its chorus.

Ever since his teenage years, he was billed as one of the franchise’s future stars—towering potential wrapped in raw athleticism. He was the name whispered in prospect circles, a symbol of hope during rebuilding years.

But hope, like baseball, has a way of twisting and turning. After finally breaking through to the majors in 2023, Mauricio played just 26 games before fate intervened. A torn ACL in the offseason changed everything.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The long road back from injury

Injuries like ACL tears don’t just sideline a player—they hijack their momentum. For Mauricio, it stole all of 2024 and the start of 2025.

Setbacks followed him like shadows through rehab. The calendar flipped month after month while Mauricio worked, waited, and hoped.

Now, at last, he’s returned to the field, fighting to regain the timing and confidence that once made him elite.

He’s logged eight games in the minors so far—bouncing between Single-A and Double-A. The results? A tough .125/.160/.167 slash line. Not exactly eye-popping. But numbers only tell part of the story.

Mets playing the long game with Mauricio

The Mets aren’t rushing this. They’re not shuffling the deck just to make room. When Jeff McNeil returned from injury, they sent down a useful player, Brett Baty.

But for Mauricio, the approach is different. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made it clear: Mauricio will stay in the minors “until there is a need.”

NEWS: David Stearns says Ronny Mauricio will stay in the minors when he’s fully healthy “until there is a need.” pic.twitter.com/C0G0aO6RmJ — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 14, 2025

No artificial openings. No forcing a fit. This is about readiness—about preparing Mauricio to be more than just a roster fill-in. They’re not looking for a cameo; they’re waiting for a full-length feature.

Why patience is more than a virtue—it’s a plan

Rehab isn’t just healing—it’s relearning. Mauricio hadn’t faced live competition in over a year, and that rust doesn’t vanish overnight.

Letting him simmer in the high minors gives him space to recalibrate. He’s not just swinging a bat; he’s rediscovering instincts, reading pitches again, and regaining rhythm.

It’s not unlike a musician relearning a symphony after months away from the instrument. Timing, flow, feel—it all takes time to return.

Calling him up too early risks everything. It’s a gamble the Mets don’t need to take—not when depth exists and stakes are high.

Looking ahead with cautious optimism

Sure, fans want to see Mauricio back. They remember the glimpses—the power, the speed, the promise. But the Mets are choosing the slow burn over the spark.

At just 24 years old, Mauricio’s story is far from finished. Letting him develop at his own pace could make all the difference when that inevitable roster need arises.

And when that moment comes—whether from injury, trade, or some twist of the season—Ronny Mauricio will be ready. Not just to fill a gap, but to make his mark.

