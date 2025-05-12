Mets have shown a marked improvement in 1 specific department when compared to last season

There’s a quiet kind of heartbreak in empty seats. Rows of unused chairs don’t just reflect missed ticket sales—they echo lost moments, uncheered victories, and dreams suspended in silence.

For New York Mets owner Steven Cohen, the sight of Citi Field less than full during a pennant chase last season struck a nerve. It wasn’t just disappointing—it was personal.

Cohen, who has poured his resources and passion into building a Mets franchise that demands respect, didn’t shy away from sharing how much last year’s attendance rank stung.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Eighteenth in attendance when we’re right in the pennant race?” he asked in February. His frustration wasn’t about ego—it was about vision.

He believed the team had earned more from its fans, and maybe, the fans deserved more from the team.

Climbing the ranks: from 17th to top 5 in one year

Fast-forward to this season, and the narrative has shifted dramatically. The Mets now sit at No. 5 in average attendance, with 37,027 fans packing Citi Field per game.

#Mets are up to No. 5 in average attendance (37,027), behind the Dodgers (51,363), Padres (42,344), Yankees (41,714) and Phillies (41,126).



They ranked 17th last season (29,484). — David Lennon (@DPLennon) May 12, 2025

That’s a dramatic leap from last year’s 29,484 average—a difference of over 8,000 fans per night. It’s not just a number. It’s a sign that Cohen’s blueprint is working, and the connection between the team and its fanbase is growing stronger.

Only the Dodgers, Padres, Yankees, and Phillies are ahead in attendance, and if trends continue, the Mets could climb even higher.

It’s a long way from 17th place—and perhaps even longer from the days when showing up felt optional.

Investments on and off the field are fueling the surge

Cohen’s commitment goes far beyond just opening his wallet for star players. Yes, the Mets have improved on the field, becoming one of the most competitive teams in baseball. But the real genius lies in everything that surrounds the diamond.

Fans are no longer just watching baseball—they’re experiencing it.

From themed nights that honor pop culture and Mets history, to a culinary spread that rivals any in the league, every aspect of the fan experience has been reimagined.

Citi Field isn’t just a ballpark—it’s a destination. And that’s exactly how Cohen wanted it.

It’s like turning a neighborhood diner into a five-star restaurant. The menu’s better, the atmosphere’s electric, and suddenly, everyone wants a seat at the table.

What Cohen’s leadership really means for Mets fans

It’s rare for an owner to be so hands-on, so emotionally invested. But Cohen has never pretended to be a passive investor.

His fingerprints are on everything—from stadium improvements to roster decisions to how the team markets itself. He doesn’t just want a winning ball club; he wants a culture of excellence.

More importantly, he expects the fans to rise to that standard too. That’s why his frustration over low attendance wasn’t just about optics.

He views fans as stakeholders in the team’s future. Their presence, their energy, their commitment—it all matters.

And now, it seems, they’ve answered the call. The stands are fuller, the buzz is louder, and the once-empty seats have become a living, breathing part of the Mets’ 2025 resurgence.

The road ahead: sustaining momentum in Queens

Of course, attendance numbers are only part of the story. The real test will come in how the team sustains this momentum.

Can they continue to win? Can they deepen their bond with fans, old and new? Can Citi Field remain a top-tier venue, not just in size but in soul?

So far, the signs are promising. The Mets are no longer just another franchise—they’re becoming a movement. And with a fiercely dedicated owner leading the charge, the empty seats of the past feel more like a memory than a warning.

Popular reading:

Mets’ slugger is finally settling into a groove after brutal start