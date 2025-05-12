Mets’ slugger is finally settling into a groove after brutal start

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Baseball, like life, is cruelly poetic. One day you’re a hero, the next you’re just another bat in the lineup.

That’s where New York Mets‘ young infielder Mark Vientos found himself not long ago—drifting in the shadows of last season’s breakout glory.

After belting 27 home runs and producing a stellar 133 wRC+ in 2023, expectations soared. But early this season, Vientos looked like a shell of that slugger.

His bat went silent, and his defensive flaws stood out more than ever.

It wasn’t just a slump—it was the kind of funk that makes you question your rhythm, your timing, even your place on the team.

But just when it seemed like the music had stopped, Vientos found his beat again. And boy, is it catchy.

Hot bats and Mother’s Day magic bring signs of life

After a red-hot weekend, Vientos finally broke the 100 wRC+ barrier—now sitting at 102, a symbolic return to above-average form.

It’s not a staggering number on paper, but it’s a critical emotional checkpoint. It means something’s working again.

Across Saturday and Sunday, he strung together back-to-back multi-hit games, helping the Mets take a gritty series from the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday was special. Not just because of the home run that swung momentum back in the Mets’ favor—it was Mother’s Day.

“That’s mommy power right there,” Vientos told SNY, a grin breaking across his face. “That one was for my mom.”

Some players draw strength from superstition. For Vientos, it seems maternal love has its own batting average.

Consistent contact is turning things around

Numbers are beginning to reflect the eye test. Over his last 20 games, Vientos is slashing .311 with five homers and a .912 OPS.

His confidence at the plate is infectious. “I’ve just been competing,” he said. “Trying not to give any pitch or at-bat away.”

That mindset has resonated with the entire roster. The Mets aren’t handing out freebies anymore, and Vientos is leading by example.

Manager Carlos Mendoza sees the change too. “His at-bats have been a lot better. We’ve seen a lot of that this year—he just wasn’t getting results.”

Now, those results are rolling in. And it’s hard not to notice the shift in energy, the crackle in the dugout when he steps to the plate.

Is Brett Baty the spark behind the surge?

There’s another wrinkle to this story: the return of Brett Baty from the minors. Competition has a funny way of waking sleeping giants.

It’s possible Baty’s presence lit a fire under Vientos, who knows his spot isn’t guaranteed if he’s not producing.

The result? A renewed focus, crisper swings, sharper plate discipline. Sometimes it takes another rising star to remind you of your own shine.

Think of it like iron sharpening iron—one bat bringing out the best in the other.

In a sport where players feed off momentum and psyche, internal competition might be just what Vientos needed to reclaim his edge.

