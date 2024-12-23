Mets have revamped rotation with 3 starting pitchers this offseason

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Just like that, the New York Mets have successfully prevented their rotation from collapsing this offseason.

When last season’s lead man for much of the campaign in Luis Severino left the Mets for the Oakland Athletics in free agency, New York was left in a precarious position. They were down one of their three biggest stars, with a second one in Sean Manaea also testing the waters in free agency.

Instead of being left with Kodai Senga as their only top-shelf option, the Mets have put together a new-look lineup that appears well-equipped to compete at a high level, thanks to three key signings.

Mets bring back Sean Manaea on 3-year deal

On Monday morning, SNY relayed a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan which revealed that Manaea agreed to return to the Mets on a three-year, $75 million deal. He caught fire at the tail end of the 2024 MLB campaign. The Indiana native whiffed 108 batters from the start of July until the end of the regular season, while closing the slate with a 7-3 record.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old will bring his dominance back to the Mets in 2025. He, along with Senga, and New York’s two other marquee offseason additions in Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas will be pivotal in helping the franchise strive for a Fall Classic victory next time out.

Mets’ star Clay Holmes has the stuff to dominate as a starter

Holmes was also brought on board last fall on a three-year, $38 million deal. The former New York Yankees’ two-time All-Star closer is making the move from the bullpen to the starting lineup starting next season. The Mets have confidence that he can succeed in the increased role.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old has only started in four of his 311 career games played, all four of which came in his rookie season back in 2018. However, he has the stuff to be a great starter despite the lack of experience. That’s best exemplified in his 96.6 mph fastball (88th percentile), 64.6 percent ground ball rate (100th percentile), and 30.2 percent whiff rate (84th percentile) from a season ago. If Holmes can continue to fan batters and force them to hit grounders consistently, he’ll be a gift to his stellar infield that’ll be ready to make plays along the diamond.

Mets hope Frankie Montas regains Cy Young-caliber form

As for Montas, he joined the Mets’ pitching ranks on a two-year, $34 million deal. The nine-year veteran owns a career 4.09 ERA, 1.309 WHIP, and 760 total strikeouts. The Dominican talent was at his best in 2021, when he led the American League with 32 starts, going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and a blistering 207 Ks. Montas finished No. 6 inthe AL Cy Young Award voting that season for the Athletics.

It is the Mets’ hope that he can return to that form from three years ago. He, Holmes and Manaea strengthen a strong rotation that will have their hands full against a strong wave of competition in the NL next season and beyond. All things considered, the Mets organization has done a sound job fortifying their talent on the mound and have much to look forward to for at least the next two years.