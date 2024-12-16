Mets have ‘interest’ in intriguing reclamation pitching project

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets need to address their pitching even after signing Juan Soto to the richest contract in sports history. So far this winter, they have signed Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to fill out spots in the rotation, but they still need more depth in that area.

The Mets are interested in Griffin Canning

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Mets have shown interest in young right-hander Griffin Canning. The 28-year-old was traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Jorge Soler at the start of the offseason but has since been non-tendered, making him a free agent.

Canning is a five-year MLB veteran who has played all five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He boasts a career 4.78 ERA and 483 strikeouts in 508 innings pitched lifetime. Last season, he struggled mightily with the Angels, as he finished with a 6-13 record in 31 starts and had a 5.19 ERA. He also allowed the most earned runs in baseball last season with 99.

Canning could be a solid low-risk signing

While those numbers are not very good, his youth makes him a low-risk signing to give the Mets some rotation depth. There is also a chance that he can turn his career around and have a breakout campaign playing for a much more competitive team, unlike the Angels.

The Mets are still pursuing Sean Manaea and Walker Buehler in free agency, but Canning could become a solid fallback option should they miss out on those top pitching free agents. As more free agents come off the board, expect the Mets to be heavy players in the pitching market.