Mets could sign star slugger to $30+ million per season deal to avoid long term commitment

The New York Mets are reportedly exploring a different approach to securing Pete Alonso in free agency, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, opting for a shorter-term contract with a higher annual average value (AAV). Rather than committing to a lengthy deal that could stretch into Alonso’s mid-to-late 30s, the Mets seem inclined to prioritize near-term gains while avoiding the risks of long-term decline.

A Higher AAV Maximizes Alonso’s Earning Potential

Under this strategy, the Mets could offer a deal in the range of five years and $170 million, averaging $34 million per season. This structure would place Alonso among the highest-paid players in baseball while keeping the financial commitment more manageable over the life of the contract.

For comparison, a longer-term agreement, such as seven years for $189 million, would carry a lower AAV of $27 million per season. While still lucrative, such a deal sacrifices immediate earning potential for long-term security.

For Alonso, the shorter deal offers the opportunity to cash in on his prime years and potentially re-enter the market for another solid payday at age 34, provided his production remains steady.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Long-Term Decline

The Mets’ preference for a shorter deal is rooted in the realities of aging curves and roster flexibility. Alonso will be 30 years old at the start of the 2025 season. While his power and durability have been consistent thus far, committing to seven or more years increases the likelihood of paying for diminished production in the latter half of the contract.

A five-year deal allows the Mets to maximize Alonso’s prime years while mitigating the risks of a steep decline. This approach would also give the team financial flexibility in the long term to address other needs and adapt to a changing roster landscape.

Alonso’s Consistency as a Cornerstone

Alonso remains one of the most reliable power hitters in the game, and his production justifies the Mets’ interest in retaining him. In 2024, Alonso played all 162 games, slashing .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+. His durability and elite slugging make him a critical piece in the Mets’ lineup, especially as they aim to build a competitive core around recent acquisitions like Juan Soto.

Balancing Near-Term Gains with Team Needs

While Alonso’s offense is indispensable, the Mets must also consider how his contract affects their ability to address other areas of need. By committing to a higher AAV over a shorter period, the team preserves flexibility to invest in pitching and complementary bats. This strategy aligns with owner Steve Cohen’s stated vision of building a sustainable, competitive roster for years to come.

The Mets’ pursuit of a shorter deal with Alonso demonstrates a willingness to adapt their approach, ensuring they retain a cornerstone player while maintaining the agility to address future needs. It’s a balancing act that could set the tone for how the Mets manage their stars in the years ahead.