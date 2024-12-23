Mets have elite insurance option if All-Star 1B walks in free agency

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Mets could step up as the frontrunners to acquire St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason.

Mets: Star INF option available if Pete Alonso walks in FA

The one moving part that could hinder the Mets from strongly pursuing a trade for the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner is their situation with their starting first baseman Pete Alonso, who is still on the free agent market, as FanSided’s Zach Pressnell delved into recently (h/t Patrick McAvoy of St. Louis Cardinals on SI):

“Alonso is the only thing that throws a wrench in this plan,” Pressnell said. “If he’s brought back to play first base, it’s unlikely the Mets look to acquire Arenado as well. Unless the Mets are willing to rotate (Mark Vientos) from first base to third base, Pete Alonso from first base to designated hitter, while Arenado rotates in at third base.

“It’s an intriguing plan. If the Mets don’t try to land Alonso again, the slugger will sign elsewhere and a trade for Arenado makes more sense. But after signing Juan Soto for nearly $800 million, New York will likely need the Cardinals to eat a large chunk of the deal to land him.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Arenado or Alonso would strengthen Mets’ 2025 title odds

Arenado is among the most elite defensive infielders in the Major Leagues. A shift in the Mets’ infield could reap major rewards for the franchise, but the eight-time All-Star has never manned first base in his career, which would make his switch to the three slot a bit of a gamble. That, and his slight downtick in power from Alonso, as well as his advanced age at 33-years-old offers a give-and-take tradeoff between he and the Mets’ franchise pillar for next season and beyond.

The Mets need a strong first baseman to man the position and fortify their batting order as they look to improve upon their NLCS berth from 2024 and win next season’s World Series. Arenado still has plenty left in the tank and is a great insurance option for New York to keep a sharp eye on as Alonso’s decision nears. That being said, the franchise may need to move fast, as more talented first basemen are flying off the shelf by the day.