Mets cornering star free-agent slugger on the open market

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The market for first basemen in the MLB is shriveling up, which puts the New York Mets on the hot seat to make a decision on star slugger Pete Alonso.

Mets: Four major first basemen taken off market

Just a couple of days ago, the free agency market and trade block for first basemen was narrowing. Within the last 24 hours, four major players at the position have found new homes, furthering that shrinkage.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Carlos Santana made his third stint with the Cleveland Guardians official after signing a one-year, $12 million deal on Saturday. The Guardians sent out their All-Star Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals lost former 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to the New York Yankees on a one-year, $12.5 million deal in free agency.

To top things off, three-time Gold Glove Award winner Christian Walker recently signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros. Those four teams shifted the landscape at the pivotal infield slot, leaving Alonso as one of, if not the most attractive piece left at the three.

Mets: Alonso reunion more likely amid shrinking market

Over the last two seasons, he and the Mets have struggled to come to terms on a lucrative long-term contract. Now may be the time for New York’s front office to drop the dollars to keep their franchise pillar around long-term on their upgraded roster, and for him to find common ground with top brass.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida native was increasingly linked to the Yankees, but now that they have Goldschmidt, that eliminates their need for a first baseman. The same can be said for much of the rest of the teams in the MLB.

The Mets can still try to make a serious push for St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado. That being said, the Red Sox are emerging as favorites trade for him, and his contract situation is unfavorable with a combined $52 million owed to him over the next three years. Alex Bregman is another star third baseman up for grabs in free agency, which could prompt the Mets to slide current 3B Mark Vientos to first base to strengthen their infield.

Nevertheless, the Mets sticking with Alonso could pay major dividends. Should Arenado and Bregman be the next dominos to fall in short order, the reunion may naturally become most expedient for both parties.