Mets could make a $200 million play for top infield free agent

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman won’t come cheap in the open market, but the New York Mets may not need to worry about that if they make a serious push for him.

Mets have chance to jolt infield by signing Alex Bregman

The Mets have the capacity to send a lucrative offer to the former Houston Astros standout third baseman. New York was reportedly willing to move current 3B Mark Vientos to first base had they acquired star infielder Willy Adames last fall.

A talent of Bregman’s caliber could warrant the franchise making a like shift. The 30-year-old won his first Gold Glove Award last season thanks to his American League-leading 103 putouts, 242 assists, 23 double plays turned, and .972 fielding percentage in the hot corner.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bregman is worth the hefty market value around his name

Bregman complemented his dominance in the infield with 79 runs, 26 home runs, and 75 RBIs behind a .260/.315/.453 slash line and .768 OPS in 2024. Thus, those strong metrics and his contributions to winning, exemplified by his 4.1 WAR, have caused his pricetag to soar this offseason.

The Mets could offer the New Mexico native $200 million on a lucrative long-term deal. New York has a current payroll allocation of $210.52 million for the 2025 campaign, and Spotrac projects that total to reach $238.63 million.

Thus, Bregman, who is coming off of earning $30.5 million in each of the last two MLB seasons, which rounded out the five-year, $100 million deal he signed with Houston ahead of the 2020 campaign, may be had for an annual salary north of that. An infield consisting of Vientos, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Bregman from first base to third along the diamond would be a formidable unit that could stymie opposing offenses next year.