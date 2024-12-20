Mets ‘engaged in talks’ with former MVP first baseman

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are reportedly engaged in discussions with free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, per Bob Nightingale of USA Today, even as they remain interested in retaining Pete Alonso. Goldschmidt, a former MVP and one of the most consistent hitters of his generation, represents an intriguing alternative as Alonso’s future with the Mets remains uncertain.

Goldschmidt’s Potential Fit in Queens

Goldschmidt brings experience and offensive consistency to the table. At 37 years old, he remains a productive bat despite a slight decline in recent seasons. In 2024, he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a league-average 100 wRC+.

While these numbers are a step back from his MVP campaign in 2022, where he posted a .317/.404/.578 line with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs, Goldschmidt’s veteran presence and leadership could be valuable for a team looking to contend.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Defensively, Goldschmidt has continued to provide stability at first base. He logged over 1,300 innings in 2024, posting a .996 fielding percentage with only five errors. While his defensive metrics are now closer to average, his reliability in the field is still a plus for a team like the Mets that values solid defense at the corners.

Alonso’s Uncertain Future

The Mets’ interest in Goldschmidt comes amidst uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso’s contract situation. Alonso is entering free agency and is expected to command a long-term deal in the range of $25–30 million annually. While Alonso’s power and durability—he played all 162 games in 2024, hitting 34 home runs—make him a desirable asset, the Mets may be hesitant to commit to the length and cost of such a deal.

Goldschmidt, on the other hand, is likely to command a shorter-term contract. This would provide the Mets with a lower-risk option while still offering above-average offensive production and steady defense at first base.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Balancing Short-Term and Long-Term Goals

Signing Goldschmidt could allow the Mets to allocate resources elsewhere while maintaining a competitive lineup. With Juan Soto anchoring the offense, Goldschmidt’s experience could complement the lineup without the financial burden of a lengthy contract. At the same time, Goldschmidt’s leadership could prove invaluable as the Mets continue to integrate younger players into their roster.

While retaining Alonso remains a priority for the Mets, their engagement with Goldschmidt suggests they are exploring all options to ensure they remain competitive in 2025 and beyond.