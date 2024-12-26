Mets have a position battle unfolding at third base

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets could be gearing up for a duel between two of their key pieces for the starting role at third base next season, despite there being several ifs around both of their corner infield slots.

Mets: Mark Vientos & Brett Baty to vie for starting 3B role

SNY’s Joe DeMayo touched on how the Mets’ third base situation could unfold prior to next season’s Opening Day:

“As the roster is currently constructed, Baty would likely be competing for the third base job with Mark Vientos sliding across the diamond to first base. However, I would be surprised if the Mets didn’t add a veteran player at either first base or third base in the coming days or weeks,” DeMayo wrote. “Whether that is re-signing Pete Alonso, signing Alex Bregman, or adding someone we aren’t thinking about now remains to be seen. Barring injury, I would not envision Baty as a starter on Opening Day.”

Mets’ next offseason moves may dictate 1B and 3B slots

The Mets have been tied to several star third basemen and standout infielders to man the hot corner. If Alonso seeks greener pastures in free agency, then Vientos would be the best option of the weapons at their disposal to fill his shoes at first while Baty is their most promising young talent to take over at third.

However, should Alonso come back to the Mets, he’ll reprise his role at first base while Vientos would be favored to retain his job at third. Alonso was a noteworthy contributor out of the three slot last season, owning a .995 fielding percentage with 1,179 putouts and 117 double plays turned to only seven errors. He and Vientos, who recorded 179 assists and 15 double plays turned to only five errors on his way to a .980 fielding percentage at 3B in 2024 would maintain the Mets’ stout infield core.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Baty is competent enough to bump Vientos out of 3B slot

Baty could throw a monkey wrench in that operation though. He did commit 10 errors at third in 2023, but owns six more for his career than Vientos since 2022, when they both made their big league debuts in the infield. To his credit though, Baty owns a career .963 fielding percentage and is described by SNY’s Andy Martino in the following way back in May:

“His ranks in the 84th percentage in the metric outs above average, and more importantly has impressed seasoned evaluators with noticeable improvements in range and ability to make plays,” Martino wrote.

Now if the Mets opt to make a power play for a star third baseman the likes of Bregman — a two-time World Series champion, 2019 Silver Slugger Award Winner, and reigning Gold Glove Award honoree — instead, Vientos would surely be the top candidate to slide over to first base. That would likely prime Baty to split more time in Triple-A.

Spring Training will determine a lot about the troops that the Mets roll with for next season. That being said, while Vientos may have a perceivable edge at the moment, the talented Baty could make things interesting soon.