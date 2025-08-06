Mets had ‘substantial’ talk with Athletics over 100 MPH closer

The New York Mets knew the bullpen couldn’t be ignored. Not this time—not with October dreams hanging in the balance.

Sure, a starter would’ve been nice. A true center fielder? Also on the wishlist. But everyone in the front office understood one thing: if they didn’t add real relief help, the postseason hopes would crumble like a sandcastle at high tide.

Soto Deal Set the Tone, But the Bigger Fish Slipped Away

Gregory Soto was the Mets’ first move, acquired days before the deadline. The lefty brought swing-and-miss stuff and late-inning experience.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

It was a solid addition—but far from enough. New York still needed something bigger, something game-changing.

Enter Mason Miller.

The Mets had ‘substantial’ talks for the flamethrowing Athletics closer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With a fastball that touches 103 mph and strikeout numbers that make hitters look like extras in a horror movie, Miller was the ultimate prize.

Miller Trade Talks Heat Up — But Not in Queens

The conversations weren’t just casual. The interest was real, and they weren’t alone.

The A’s identified the Mets, Yankees, and Phillies as teams most likely to meet their asking price. But it was the Padres who ultimately pushed all their chips in, completing a jaw-dropping trade.

To land Miller, San Diego surrendered four top-20 prospects, including Leo De Vries—ranked No. 3 overall by MLB Pipeline—and righty Braden Nett, their No. 3 pitching prospect.

That’s not just steep. That’s Everest.

Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Mets’ Calculated Gamble: No Miller, But Depth, Quality, and Versatility

If the Mets had wanted to match the Padres’ offer, it would’ve meant parting with a significant haul: Brandon Sproat, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, Jett Williams—names the Mets see as central to their future.

That kind of sacrifice might’ve landed them a rocket-armed reliever—but at a painful long-term cost.

Instead, the Mets pivoted. They made a shrewd move to grab Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers—two very different pitchers, both with closing experience, and both capable of shortening games.

Contrasting Styles Could Create a Dynamic Duo

Helsley is a power righty, with upper-90s heat and sharp command. Rogers, on the other hand, is all funk and deception—a sidearmer who frustrates hitters with tempo and angle.

Together, they bring contrast and depth to a bullpen that desperately needed it.

While neither has Miller’s electricity, the Mets didn’t walk away empty-handed. They added quality without torching the best of their farm system.

A Deadline Haul That Could Still Pay Off

The disappointment of missing out on Mason Miller is understandable. He’s the kind of player that gets fanbases buzzing and opposing hitters sweating. But the price tag was absurd—and the Mets, wisely, chose not to mortgage their future.

By acquiring Soto, Helsley, and Rogers, the Mets addressed their biggest need without falling into the trap of a short-sighted splash.

If Miller becomes a star in San Diego, fans may look back and wonder, “What if?” But if the Mets’ bullpen stabilizes and their young talent continues to rise, this could be the deadline that struck the right balance.

Much like choosing between a sports car and a solid SUV—flashy isn’t always the smartest way to navigate October roads.

READ MORE: Mets’ head of baseball trusts his team to ‘go pretty far’ in the postseason