Mets going ‘full blast’ for superstar outfielder in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets aren’t about to let Juan Soto slip away to another team in the open market.

Mets have strong chance to land FA Juan Soto despite competitive field

Soto is the most highly-sought after free agent this offseason. Based off of the $600-plus million payout he’s projected to garner, he’s also the best thing since sliced bread. The good thing is, Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend as big as need be to acquire the Dominican superstar. The great thing is that the Mets have been labeled as an ideal landing spot for Soto due to their team-friendly culture, recent winning ways, and locale.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old wants to remain on the East Coast. New York is forecasted to be the city where he stays, whether for the Yankees once more, or for the Mets. However, the Boston Red Sox have emerged in the race for the four-time All-Star, and with the way free agency can swing, the Mets cannot let up in their pursuit of the impactful slugger.

Mets will go all in to acquire the AL MVP candidate Soto

Mets legend and current assistant to team President David Stearns, Carlos Beltran, had this to say about just how hard the franchise will go to bring Soto to Queens, NY, per Bridget Hyland of NJ.com:

“The Mets want to improve the team and there is no doubt that they will go after free agents, especially Juan Soto, who everybody wants,” he said. “The Mets will go full blast for him.”

The Mets are gearing up to meet with the generational talent and his agent Scott Boras to make their pitch. New York is ready to go all in to upgrade their roster in hopes of triumphing in the playoffs and getting past the National League Championship Series, where their postseason journey ended in 2024 against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto’s American League-leading 128 runs, 41 home runs, and 109 RBIs behind a .288/.419/.569 slash line could potentially do just that for them.