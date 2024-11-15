Mets reportedly plan to ‘aggressively pursue’ star first baseman

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are in for a very busy off-season. Many of the players who helped them reach the National League Championship Series are currently free agents and need to be either replaced or brought back.

One of the Mets’ most evident holes is first base. Ever since the 2019 campaign, Pete Alonso has been manning the position with an impressive set of skills, most notably game-changing power.

Alonso, however, is among those whose contracts are up, and he is now part of the free agent market. The Mets would probably love to have him back, and the players has stated that his preference would be returning, but things often don’t work out the way we picture them.

If the Mets can’t retain Alonso, they have reportedly set their sights on a two-way star at first base: Christian Walker.

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mets could turn to Walker if they don’t re-sign Pete Alonso

“NEWS: The Mets are among the teams planning to “aggressively pursue” Christian Walker, per @BNightengale,” Mets Batflip posted on X.

Walker hit 26 home runs and posted a .803 OPS with the Arizona Diamondbacks this year, adding Gold Glove-caliber defense to the mix. He is consistent, too, as he showed with his 33 homers, 103 RBI, and .830 OPS in 2023.

The only potential drawback about the idea of the Mets signing Walker to a multi-year deal is his age. He will be 34 by the time the 2025 campaigns comes, and the last few years could be risky.

He is a sneaky good athlete and has stayed mostly healthy for the better part of the last three or four years.

The market will probably dictate Walker’s chances to sign with the Mets. Alonso is probably their first choice, but if they don’t retain him, their plan is to quickly and aggressively pivot to Walker.