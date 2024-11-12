Mets get an underrated gem for their pitching staff

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It was revealed, on Monday, that the New York Mets are hiring former New York Yankees assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel to their coaching staff. It’s hard to quantify the impact Druschel has had on the Bombers in recent years, but everyone who has been around him has an enormous amount of respect for him, and the sheer results of his work speak for themselves.

Those in the industry firmly believe that the Mets have a gem in Druschel, and his hiring is proof that their approach is much broader and more ambitious than just signing expensive free agents and hoping they work out:

“Desi is a killer get for the Mets. Considered one of the best in the industry from a pitch design and seam orientation optimization standpoint. Have been lucky enough to have a few convos with him, learned something each time,” player development analyst Lance Brozdowski posted on X.

Every pitch behaves differently, depending on the release angle, sheer arm strength, and seam orientation. Among assistant pitching coaches in the game, there might not be a person who understands these things more than Druschel.

Druschel is a very promising hire for the Mets

Druschel is famous for being a student of the game. He is especially knowledgeable on how pitches behave and what makes them move like they do. He has worked his way up from high school, then college, and from there to the Yankees. He joined them in 2019, even before pitching coach Matt Blake.

Druschel will work alongside Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, and together they will form an incredibly promising tandem. Druschel joining the Mets is excellent news for young Mets pitchers and prospects (think of David Peterson, Christian Scott, Brandon Sproat, and many more), but that doesn’t mean he can’t work with veterans, too.

All things considered, the hiring of Druschel can eventually result in some extra wins for the Mets.