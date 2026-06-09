Freddy Peralta has turned into one of the strangest Mets debates because both sides are kind of right.

You can buy the pitcher. You can sell the idea that this has gone exactly the way the Mets pictured it when they sent Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee. That is what makes the whole thing uncomfortable.

Peralta has a 3.63 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 72 innings, which is perfectly useful. It is also not exactly the kind of ace-level dominance that makes everyone stop asking questions.

The Mets should still buy the arm

This is not a disaster. That needs to be said first, because the Mets are 29-36 and every conversation around this team starts to sound like somebody is looking for a match.

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Peralta is 4-4 through 13 starts, healthy, active, and still missing enough bats to matter. ESPN has him sitting with a 1.32 WHIP, which is not spotless, but it is not some rotation sinkhole either.

The Mets have bigger problems than a starter giving them competent innings every fifth day. Their season is wobbling because the whole thing has felt too fragile, not because Peralta suddenly forgot how to pitch.

I wrote before the Cardinals series that the Mets needed this homestand to mean something, and Peralta is part of why that opener mattered. He is still treated like the tone-setter. He is still the name they hand the ball to when the week needs a little order.

The ace label is where it gets messy

The problem is the price of the conversation.

The Mets did not trade two real prospects for a nice No. 3 starter. MLB’s writeup of the deal framed Peralta as the ace New York had been chasing all winter, and that label comes with a different kind of pressure.

That is where selling makes sense. Sell the idea that Peralta has already answered every question. Sell the idea that the Mets can look at a solid first half and automatically hand him the kind of extension he wanted before the season.

The strikeouts are still there, but they are not loud enough to drown out the walks. FanGraphs has his walk rate near 10 percent, and that matters because stressful innings add up fast when the offense has not earned much trust.

Buy the pitcher, sell the blank check

That is probably the cleanest answer.

The Mets should not be shopping Peralta just because the season has become annoying. If they are still trying to save 2026, he is one of the few starters on the roster who can actually help drag them back into a serious conversation.

But the extension part cannot be treated like paperwork. Peralta wanted long-term security, and the Mets already had to think through that when his future in Queens became a bigger topic in March. Nothing about this first half has made that decision easier.

He has been good. He has not been untouchable. That difference matters.

The Mets can still believe in Freddy Peralta without pretending the full investment is settled. Buy the arm for this season. Sell the idea that he has already made the next contract obvious.