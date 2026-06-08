The Mets are finally back home, but this homestand does not come with much room for comfort. St. Louis is next, and the Mets are opening the six-game set with Freddy Peralta on the mound after he held the Cardinals to one run in 5.1 innings back on April 1.

That matters because the Mets are still trying to figure out whether the San Diego result was a real turn or just a good night. They enter the series at 29-36 and five games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, which means the margin for wasted games is already thin. The Cardinals are not showing up as a punching bag either. They come in at 35-28 with a playoff spot in hand, which makes this feel like a real checkpoint instead of a reset.

The homestand has to mean something

This is the part of the schedule where the Mets need to stop looking like a team waiting for the next good stretch to arrive. Home games are supposed to give you a chance to settle in, stack wins, and make the standings look less ugly. Instead, this one begins with an opponent that has been better than them for most of the season and a pitching matchup that asks for an actual answer.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets do not need a lecture on the math. They know where they are in the standings, and they know how many times this season they have made one decent result feel bigger than it really was. That is why this homestand matters more than the usual early-June setup. If they are going to keep talking about a climb, this is where the climb has to start looking real.

The Cardinals are also the kind of team that can make a series feel longer than it should. They are not flashy, but they are good enough to punish sloppy innings, and that is usually where the Mets have let games slip away. If the home stand opens with a flat night, the whole thing gets heavier fast.

I wrote after the San Diego win that the Mets had to turn the result into something more than a one-off, and that still holds. One road win does not change the season shape. A strong homestand can.

Peralta makes the opener even tougher

Freddy Peralta is the right name to start this series because he forces the Mets to be sharp from the first pitch. This is not a throwaway opener. It is the kind of game that can set the tone for the whole week.

That is especially true for a Mets offense that has not exactly been trustworthy on command. When the lineup is productive, the games look manageable. When it goes quiet, everything feels tighter than it should. The difference between a real homestand and another short burst of hope is whether the bats show up early enough to make the first game matter.

The Cardinals are in a different place right now, and that should bother the Mets more than it comforts them. A team with a playoff spot does not usually hand you easy innings just because the calendar says June. St. Louis is coming in with something to protect, and the Mets are still trying to prove they have something worth protecting too.

That is why this series feels like a test and not just another three-game block on the schedule. The Mets need the standings to start moving, not the excuses. If the homestand turns into anything useful, it starts here.