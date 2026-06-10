Francisco Lindor is finally moving from hopeful updates to real baseball work.

For the Mets, that matters more than any single lineup tweak right now. Lindor has been out since late April with a left calf strain, and this offense has spent too much of the season trying to act normal without its most important stabilizer.

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Carlos Mendoza said before Tuesday night’s game that Lindor plans to do full baseball activities throughout the homestand. Lindor has not run the bases yet, but he told reporters he can do everything and feels like he is checking the boxes the Mets have laid out for him.

The Mets needed this kind of Lindor update

The timing is hard to ignore. The Mets just lost 7-0, their injury list still feels crowded, and the season has spent weeks testing how much roster damage one team can absorb before the whole thing starts looking thin.

That was the bigger issue when we looked at how the Mets injury mess was becoming impossible to ignore. Lindor was part of that pileup, but he is not just another name on the list. He changes the way the lineup breathes.

He is the switch-hitting leadoff option, the shortstop, the traffic starter, and the one player who can make the rest of the offense feel less stitched together. Juan Soto can carry a lineup for stretches, but the Mets were not built to ask him to carry the entire structure by himself.

Full-speed running is the real test

The encouraging part is that Lindor sounds like a player who believes the plan is working. He said there is “no discomfort,” which is the only phrase that really matters for a calf injury.

The careful part is that he still has to run the bases and reach full speed. That is not a small detail. A calf strain does not care how badly the Mets need a shortstop. It only cares whether the next acceleration, turn, stop, or first-to-third push holds up.

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That is why the Mets cannot turn a good update into a countdown clock too quickly. Lindor said he wants to get back as soon as he can, but he did not give a timeline. That is the right answer, even if it is the annoying one.

The Mets need Lindor, not a limited version

This is the part that should guide every decision. The Mets do not just need Lindor standing at shortstop. They need the version who can range, run, switch-hit, and make the top of the lineup feel dangerous again.

A rushed return would only create a different problem. If he comes back unable to move the way his game demands, the Mets get the name without the impact.

Still, this is the first Lindor update in a while that feels like it has real momentum behind it. Full baseball activities are not the finish line, but they are the first step that makes a return feel less theoretical.

For a Mets team that has spent weeks waiting for the injury cloud to break, that is not nothing.