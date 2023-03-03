Mets: Francisco Alvarez set to make Spring Training catching debut tomorrow

Oct 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (50) fist bumps relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek (85) during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After today’s exhibition game, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter met with the media and shared some great news.

Mets will have top prospect Francisco Alvarez behind the plate tomorrow:

The Mets’ consensus top-rated prospect, who also happens to be one of the best in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez, has been sidelined defensively up until this point of Spring Training. Due to surgery, he had on his right ankle this offseason, Alvarez has yet to get any in-game work behind the plate. Tomorrow though, Alvarez will finally get to catch.

The initial update came yesterday that the Mets were expecting to have Alvarez by Friday. When asked today if he had decided if Alvarez will catch tomorrow, Showalter stated, “Yes, he’s gonna catch the back end of the game.”

When providing the first update yesterday, Showalter did make known that the Mets have just been “cautious” with Alvarez. He did get the day off today and has just played in three of the Mets’ seven Grapefruit League games thus far.

The Mets have gotten exciting starts from many of their top prospects so far in Spring Training. Whether it be Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, or Mark Vientos, among others, the youth of the Mets have shown their potential early. To get to see more of Alvarez, especially behind the plate, will certainly be good for the Mets.