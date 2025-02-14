Mets’ former top prospect has his back against the wall

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former top prospect Brett Baty is heading into spring training with his back against the wall, fighting for his place in the Mets’ starting lineup. The 25-year-old left-handed bat has yet to solidify himself in the majors, and with competition ramping up at third base, this spring could be his last real shot at proving he belongs.

Offensive Struggles Holding Him Back

Baty’s first couple of seasons in the big leagues have been anything but smooth.

In 2024, he played 50 games and hit just .229/.306/.327, managing only four home runs and 16 RBIs. His 83 wRC+ meant he was 17% below league average at the plate, a significant drop-off from the offensive potential he once showed as a prospect. While he still has the ability to barrel up the ball, his consistency remains a major question mark.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defense Providing Some Value

If there’s one area where Baty has managed to provide some stability, it’s been his glove. Over 380 innings at third base last season, he posted a .984 fielding percentage and was credited with two outs above average. That’s a respectable defensive showing, but with the Mets looking to upgrade their infield wherever possible, Baty needs to bring more to the table offensively to stick around.

Heavy Competition at Third Base

Baty isn’t just fighting for a role—he’s battling for survival. The Mets brought back Pete Alonso to lock down first base, meaning Mark Vientos will get a real opportunity to take over at third. If Vientos doesn’t win the job outright, he could fall into the designated hitter spot, further limiting Baty’s chances.

Adding to the challenge, veteran Jeff McNeil remains the everyday second baseman, though he’s dealing with a lingering foot injury. If McNeil’s health continues to be an issue, there’s a slim opening for Baty to compete at second, but it would take an outstanding spring performance to force the Mets to reconsider their plans.

Right now, he looks more like an infield utility piece than a locked-in starter, and if he can’t find his rhythm at the plate soon, his future with the team could be in jeopardy.