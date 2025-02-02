Mets forcing Pete Alonso into a team-friendly contract

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mets and Pete Alonso have been circling each other all offseason, both wanting a reunion but at vastly different terms. Alonso has made it clear that he wants to stay in New York, but he also wants an early opt-out to re-enter free agency while still in his prime.

The Mets, for their part, aren’t necessarily against the idea, but they’re not willing to give him a blank check, either.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the sticking point comes down to the money in year one of the deal. “It likely will come down to just how much the Mets will pay Alonso in the first year of that three-year contract, which will include an opt-out after the 2025 season to allow Alonso to test the market again,” Nightengale reports.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Deal That Works for Both Sides

Alonso’s approach to free agency has been a game of leverage, but it hasn’t played out in his favor. He tested the market, saw limited serious suitors, and now has to settle for a team-friendly deal that allows him another shot at a big payday in 2026.

From the Mets’ perspective, they’re playing this the right way. Alonso’s bat is invaluable—he crushed 34 home runs with 88 RBIs last season—but locking into a long-term, high-AAV deal for a player whose power is his primary weapon is a risky proposition. By structuring the contract with a lucrative first year and an early opt-out, they can keep him in the fold without committing too much down the line.

A Relationship That Was Never Truly in Doubt

Despite the rumors, Alonso’s return always felt inevitable. He may have tested the waters, but his heart was always in Queens. The Mets knew that, and rather than panic and throw a massive contract his way, they let the market dictate his value. Now, they’re poised to bring back their franchise slugger on their terms.

