Mets’ fireballer enters MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list

There’s a kind of electricity in baseball that doesn’t come from scoreboards or stadium lights—it comes from promise.

From that moment when a prospect stops being a name on a backfield lineup card and starts knocking on the big-league door. That moment just arrived for Nolan McLean.

In a season already brimming with questions for the New York Mets, one answer is beginning to emerge with clarity and power.

The 23-year-old right-hander has officially entered MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, a testament to his dominance and rising stature in a system that is always hungry for arms.

NEWS: Mets No. 5 Prospect Nolan McLean has entered MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list as Kumar Rocker has graduated. pic.twitter.com/oyYBYb8a6C — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) June 17, 2025

His arrival coincides with the graduation of Kumar Rocker, creating a fitting trade of elite-level promise.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Dominance in Binghamton signals something special

McLean began his 2025 season in Double-A Binghamton, where hitters quickly learned he was no ordinary fastball-slider guy.

Across five starts, he carved through Eastern League lineups like a hot knife through a butter sculpture—allowing just a 1.37 ERA and striking out 30 batters in 26.1 innings.

It wasn’t just the results—it was the method. McLean worked with precision, blending his mid-90s fastball and sweeping slider with surgical command.

For scouts and player development staff, it was a clear sign: the kid was ready for a bigger test.

Triple-A proves he’s more than a flash in the pan

The jump to Triple-A can expose flaws. The International League is notorious for inflating ERAs and humbling even the best minor league arms. But for McLean, the jump felt more like a continuation than a challenge.

In seven games (five starts) with the Syracuse Mets, McLean has maintained a pristine 2.56 ERA over 38.2 innings, adding 35 strikeouts to his growing résumé.

His ability to suppress power and miss bats in such a hitter-friendly environment makes his performance even more eye-opening.

Pitchers are often compared to painters—crafting masterpieces one brushstroke at a time. McLean, however, works more like a sculptor: chiseling away at hitters’ confidence with every sharp cutter and darting slider.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The arsenal that has scouts buzzing

The raw numbers only tell part of McLean’s story. What truly sets him apart is the depth and deception of his pitch mix and how well he spins the ball.

The fastball consistently lives in the mid-90s and occasionally touches 98 mph. It pairs beautifully with a vicious sweeping slider that has already been dubbed “big-league ready.”

He also flashes a low-90s cutter that jams lefties, a fading changeup in the high-80s to disrupt timing, and a curveball to add shape variation.

His ability to spin the ball is elite—scouts have been known to circle his bullpen sessions like hawks.

McLean is a breath of fresh, fireball-infused air for the Mets.

What’s next for Nolan McLean?

It’s not just fans who are taking notice. Mets brass have been closely monitoring McLean’s progress, and with the big-league club searching for reliable rotation depth, his name is being discussed more frequently behind closed doors.

If he keeps this up, it’s only a matter of time before McLean hears his name called at Citi Field. Barring injury or setback, a late-summer debut feels not just possible, but probable.

From Double-A buzz to Triple-A brilliance, Nolan McLean is showing the baseball world why he’s more than just a stat line—he’s a future star in the making.

