Mets lefty reliever will begin ‘extended’ rehab assignment on Tuesday

Brooks Raley has waited more than a year for this. The sting of Tommy John surgery in May 2024 took more than just time; it cost him the rhythm of a game he knows intimately.

But now, with a minor league rehab stint set to begin, the left-hander is ready to climb his way back.

Think of it like a stormed-out symphony where the conductor finally lifts his baton again — timing, grace, and all.

Mets bullpen patchwork needs reinforcements soon

With the New York Mets already losing Danny Young and A.J. Minter to injury this season, the bullpen’s left-handed depth has been tested.

While Brandon Waddell has stepped in admirably with a 3.38 ERA over 10.2 innings, and Jose Castillo has dazzled with a 0.90 ERA since his arrival, the group still lacks a seasoned, durable arm.

Raley, if healthy, offers more than just innings — he brings poise, matchup versatility, and a proven track record in high-leverage spots.

Raley’s rehab begins, but return won’t be rushed

According to Mets insider Anthony DiComo, Raley will start his minor league rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday.

Left-hander Brooks Raley will begin a minor league rehab assignment tomorrow with Class A St. Lucie.



This will be an extended rehab assignment, lasting several weeks if not the entire 30 days. But it appears Raley will be an option for the Mets in July. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 16, 2025

This won’t be a quick tune-up. The Mets plan to let Raley take his time, with reports indicating the assignment could stretch several weeks — potentially the full 30-day maximum.

Given the nature of his recovery, that timeline would have Raley rejoining the major league roster right after the All-Star break.

The track record that gives New York hope

It’s not blind faith. The Mets have seen what Raley can do when healthy, and that history matters.

In 2023, Raley pitched 54.2 innings for New York and delivered a rock-solid 2.80 ERA. He was a trusted arm in the late innings and didn’t shy away from the moment.

Even before that, Raley had proven capable of handling tough left-handed matchups and bringing reliability to whichever bullpen he joined.

Smart front office move positions Raley for long-term impact

When the Mets signed Raley to a one-year deal this past April, they did so knowing he wouldn’t be ready right away.

The foresight to include a club option for 2026 was a savvy decision — a bet on a pitcher whose ceiling remains impactful if his arm holds up.

If his rehab continues without setback, this July could mark not only Raley’s return but the beginning of a quietly important stretch for New York’s bullpen.

Return hinges on patience and precision

Twelve and a half months post-surgery, Raley isn’t rushing his way back. And neither are the Mets — nor should they.

A bullpen thrives on consistency, and forcing a premature return could undo months of progress. Still, the light is flickering at the end of the tunnel.

Raley’s comeback won’t be flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. It just needs to be steady. One pitch, one inning at a time.

