The Mets finally reached the point where doing nothing was harder to defend than making the move.

Carlos Mendoza is out as manager, and Andy Green will take over as the interim manager for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports. It is a major shakeup, but it is not exactly a surprising one anymore.

The Mets are 34-47, buried in last place in the NL East, and AP noted they are 15 games behind the Braves and 9.5 games out of the final National League wild-card spot. At that point, the standings stop looking like a slump and start looking like a verdict.

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This is the cleanest signal yet that the Mets are done pretending the season is one hot week away from fixing itself.

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The Mets had run out of ways to defend the status quo

Mendoza did not get fired because one thing went wrong. He got fired because almost everything started pointing in the same direction.

The roster was expensive. The expectations were real. The front office kept trying to patch holes. The deadline sell-off already started with the David Peterson trade. None of it changed the basic feel of this team, which had become too sloppy, too injured, and too inconsistent to keep selling patience as a plan.

The six-game losing streak pushed the conversation from uncomfortable to unavoidable. The Mets were not just losing games. They were losing them in ways that made the whole operation look stuck.

That does not mean Mendoza was the only problem. He was not. Managers rarely are. But when a roster this expensive collapses this hard before July, someone usually pays for it first.

Andy Green inherits a team already shifting toward the deadline

Green’s job is not to save the season in some dramatic way. That would be a hard sell from this spot.

His real job is to stabilize the room, get the Mets through the rest of the year, and help the organization evaluate what is still worth carrying forward. That matters because this roster is already entering sell-mode territory, and the next few weeks could reshape more than the manager’s chair.

Freddy Peralta, Bo Bichette, bullpen pieces, and other short-term veterans all become part of a larger conversation now. The Peterson trade already made that direction obvious. Firing Mendoza makes it louder.

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This has to be bigger than firing the manager

The danger for the Mets is treating this like the move.

It is not. It is one move, and probably the first of several.

Mendoza’s firing will dominate the day because managerial changes always do, but the bigger issue is still roster construction. The Mets built a team that was supposed to contend and ended up needing an interim manager before July. That is not only a dugout failure.

Green can change the voice. He can change the tone. He might even clean up some of the game-to-game sloppiness that made this team so difficult to watch.

But the Mets are past the point where a new manager can hide the larger truth. This season has collapsed, the deadline is coming, and the organization has finally started acting like it knows the old plan is gone.