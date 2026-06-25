The Mets trading David Peterson to the Cubs for Cole Mathis is not the kind of move that shakes the league, but it does say plenty about where this season is heading. New York is selling from the margins now, and this is exactly the kind of trade a struggling team should be making before the deadline gets louder.

Peterson had become difficult to keep defending. The left-hander was 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA across 16 games, and after losing stability in the rotation, the Mets were not getting much long-term value by simply waiting this out. The Cubs needed pitching depth, and the Mets needed to start turning short-term pieces into something with more upside. Getting Mathis back for Peterson is a stronger return than the surface name value might suggest.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

READ MORE: Building a realistic Freddy Peralta trade board for the Mets

The Mets got real upside for a struggling arm

Peterson’s 2026 season had made this decision easier than it probably looked a year ago.

He had value to Chicago because left-handed starters are always needed and the Cubs are trying to patch a staff that has been hit hard. That does not mean the Mets were trading from a position of strength. Peterson was not performing like a dependable mid-rotation piece anymore, and he was not a player New York needed to protect at all costs.

That is why the return matters. Cole Mathis is not a throw-in. SNY reported that the Mets acquired the Cubs prospect for Peterson, and his production this season makes the deal more interesting than a standard salary-clearing move.

Across 39 games between Low-A and High-A, Mathis has hit .272 with a .981 OPS, 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and seven stolen bases. That is loud production, even with the usual A-ball warning label attached.

What Cole Mathis gives the Mets

Mathis is a 22-year-old right-handed corner infield bat, and the offensive profile is the reason this deal works for the Mets.

He was the 54th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the College of Charleston, and MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 13 in the Cubs’ system. Baseball America has him higher at No. 9, which tells you this is not just a random organizational bat.

Cole Mathis blasts his tenth homer of the year!



My #8 prospect, Mathis uses a simple right-handed stroke to generate tons of pull-side power, but here he shows off his oppo pop!



One of the highest ceilings in the Cubs’ system! pic.twitter.com/4solHxGbrk — Nate Roper (@NateRoper_) June 10, 2026

The selling point is power and approach. Mathis has already shown enough impact to handle a promotion from Low-A to High-A, and the extra-base production is the stat that should stand out most. Twelve doubles and 10 homers in 39 games is not small contact dressed up as a good line. That is actual damage.

The defensive fit is where the evaluation gets more specific. Mathis has corner-infield ability, but his cleanest long-term path may be at first base or as a first base/DH type if the bat keeps progressing. For the Mets, that is fine. They are not buying a finished player. They are buying a bat with enough offensive upside to justify the roster spot in the farm system.

Why this trade makes sense for a selling Mets team

The Mets are not going to fix this season by holding every veteran until the deadline forces them to make rushed decisions.

That is why this Peterson trade is important beyond Peterson. It is another sign that New York is willing to be honest about a roster that has not shown enough consistency to justify chasing the race blindly.

Peterson may help the Cubs. He may even look better with a new defense, a fresh plan, and a clearer role. That would not make this a mistake for the Mets. The mistake would have been holding a struggling pitcher with diminishing value until the market gave them nothing better than cash.

Instead, the Mets got a real prospect with power, a recent second-round pedigree, and enough production to make the deal worth tracking.

Mathis is not a lock. A-ball corner bats still have plenty to prove, and the jump through Double-A will tell the Mets far more than the first 39 games of his season. But as a return for a 30-year-old lefty with a 6.09 ERA, this is the kind of swing a selling team should take.

The Mets turned a pitcher who had lost his place into a bat with legitimate offensive upside. For where this season is going, that is a trade worth making.