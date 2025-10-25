Mets ‘finally’ have the firepower to pull off a monster trade for Tigers ace

If the New York Mets want to make a splash for a legitimate ace, they finally have the ammunition to do it. For years, their farm system lagged behind contenders, lacking the type of talent needed to pull off a blockbuster trade. That’s no longer the case.

With several promising young arms developing into real assets, the Mets have quietly built a pipeline strong enough to chase a difference-maker — and few names fit that bill like Tarik Skubal.

Skubal’s dominance is undeniable

The Detroit Tigers’ 28-year-old lefty is coming off one of the best seasons of any pitcher in baseball. Over 195.1 innings, he carved out a 2.21 ERA, struck out more than 11 batters per nine innings, and continued to refine his already elite command. In the postseason, he was even better, posting a 1.74 ERA across 20.2 innings.

Every outing feels like an event when Skubal takes the mound. He doesn’t just beat hitters — he dismantles them. His fastball sits near 98 mph, but it’s his ability to tunnel pitches and generate weak contact that separates him from the pack. He’s the kind of starter who changes a team’s identity overnight, giving them swagger and stability at the same time.

A rare opportunity for the Mets

Skubal is entering a contract year, and his relationship with Detroit’s front office seems strained. The two sides are reportedly far apart on extension talks, which could open the door for a team like the Mets to strike. For an organization with deep pockets and a growing core, it’s a rare opportunity to add an ace in his prime.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com captured that sentiment, writing, “At the Trade Deadline, the Mets showed little interest in dealing any of their top prospects for frontline rotation help. They subsequently missed the playoffs in large part due to their lack of starting pitching. Stearns is aware of that. He knows he has to do something different. Would ‘something different’ mean using a prospect like Carson Benge or Jett Williams to land a one-year rental in Skubal? Maybe, maybe not. The point is: this sort of thing finally seems possible if the Mets wish to pursue it.”

The Mets’ inaction at last year’s deadline cost them a postseason berth. Now, with the pressure mounting and lessons learned, this might be the perfect time to push some chips in.

Why Skubal makes perfect sense

At roughly $15 million for 2026, Skubal would be a bargain relative to his production. The Mets have the payroll flexibility to extend him long-term, something Detroit hasn’t been willing to do. Pairing him with a healthier rotation and a more complete bullpen would immediately elevate the Mets from hopeful contender to legitimate threat.

For an organization searching for direction after years of inconsistency, this move could signal a shift — from reactionary to proactive, from waiting on talent to going all in for it.

And if Skubal becomes available, it might finally be time for the Mets to take that swing.