Mets land Twins’ star pitcher in wild mock trade

The New York Mets entered the offseason staring at an uncomfortable truth: their pitching just wasn’t good enough. A 4.04 team ERA placed them 18th among the 30 MLB clubs in 2025, and the lack of a true front-end starter haunted them down the stretch. Both the rotation and bullpen showed cracks that couldn’t be patched midseason.

The front office knows reinforcements are a must, and that’s why every rumor linking the Mets to a quality arm sparks interest. One recent idea caught attention — not because it’s perfect (it isn’t), but because it tests how far the Mets are willing to go to fix their rotation.

Pablo Lopez Lands in Queens — On Paper

A mock trade proposal from Sleeper Twins imagines Minnesota’s Pablo Lopez in orange and blue. In this scenario, the Twins would send Lopez to the Mets in exchange for Jeff McNeil, top shortstop prospect Jett Williams, and right-hander Dylan Ross.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It’s a creative swap, but it comes with a big question mark for New York.

McNeil, a former batting champ signed through 2027, would certainly be a nice piece for the Twins. Ross, ranked No. 20 in the Mets’ system, is a reasonable inclusion for a solid number two like Lopez. But Williams — currently the No. 3 prospect in the organization and a consensus top-100 player in baseball — feels like too much for a pitcher under team control for only two more seasons.

Evaluating the Price Tag

Lopez is the kind of pitcher most clubs would love to have: durable, efficient, and quietly dominant when healthy. His career 3.81 ERA and 3.63 FIP speak to a consistency that doesn’t rely on hype. At just 29 years old, he’s in his prime and coming off a sharp season in Minnesota, posting a 2.74 ERA over 75.2 innings.

Still, the Mets have to weigh present value against long-term cost. Trading Williams, who has six full years of control and projects as a future everyday player as soon as 2026, would be like trading tomorrow’s stability for today’s comfort. That’s a deal a team makes only if it’s a single ace away from contention — and the Mets, as constructed, aren’t quite there.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

McNeil could help a Twins lineup by adding contact and versatility. His ability to play multiple positions makes him a steady upgrade for Minnesota. For the Mets, Lopez would instantly stabilize the middle of the rotation, offering reliability behind Kodai Senga and giving the club a pitcher who rarely implodes.

He’s not a true ace, but he’s the kind of arm that makes good teams better — a solid No. 2 who can change the rhythm of a series. Think of Lopez as the metronome a chaotic rotation desperately needs: steady, repeatable, and essential for keeping pace.

Why the Mets Probably Say No

If this trade package were on the table, the Mets would likely walk away. McNeil and Ross alone might not be enough for Minnesota, but including Jett Williams tips the scale too far. A more balanced version — perhaps built around McNeil and another prospect — could make sense.

For now, it’s a fun hypothetical. But if the Mets truly want Pablo Lopez, they’ll need to find a version of this deal that keeps their best young talent out of the conversation. Sometimes, restraint is as important as aggression — especially when the future could be standing at shortstop or in the outfield.