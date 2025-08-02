Mets ‘Fab Four’ needs to get going at the plate

The New York Mets are sliding at the worst possible time, and it’s not just the standings that reflect the trouble.

Friday night’s loss to the San Francisco Giants marked the Mets’ fourth straight defeat. Coming off a sweep at the hands of the surging San Diego Padres, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Momentum has screeched to a halt just as the playoff race tightens.

With the Philadelphia Phillies winning on Friday, the Mets now find themselves knocked out of first place in the NL East.

It’s the first time they’ve slipped from the top since July 22—and the drop feels heavier than the standings alone suggest.

The Offense Isn’t Broken—But It’s Definitely Bruised

On paper, the Mets’ offense still ranks seventh in MLB by wRC+ with a solid 107 mark. That’s more than respectable.

But anyone watching closely knows something’s off. A lineup featuring Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo should look more dangerous than it currently does.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, the Mets’ biggest names are going quiet when the team needs noise.

There’s no way around it—when your top four hitters slump simultaneously, it’s like losing your engine in the middle of a race.

The “Fab Four” Are Flailing at the Plate

Over the last 20 games, the numbers from the Mets’ core hitters are jarring. Alonso is just 8-for-70, slashing .114/.207/.464 despite three homers.

Soto, who’s been a consistent force all season, has stumbled to a .169 average with a .658 OPS in that stretch.

Lindor’s recent line is especially troubling: .184 average, .550 OPS, and an OBP that’s barely keeping its head above water at .228.

Nimmo, while slightly better, has seen his power dip, posting just one home run in his last 76 at-bats.

The Mets’ “Fab Four” over their last 20 games:



Brandon Nimmo:?19-for-76 (.250 BA), 1 HR, 8 RBIs, .348 OBP, .704 OPS



Francisco Lindor:?16-for-87 (.184 BA), 3 HR, 12 RBIs, .228 OBP, .550 OPS



Juan Soto:?12-for-71 (.169 BA), 4 HR, 13 RBIs, .306 OBP, .658 OPS



Pete Alonso:… pic.twitter.com/93mrT9J11H — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 2, 2025

Together, they account for roughly half the lineup. And when that half goes silent, the other half can only do so much.

It’s like watching a rock band where the drummer, bassist, and lead guitarist all miss a beat at once—you can’t just fake the rhythm.

Still Above Average—But That Won’t Cut It Right Now

Here’s the paradox: none of these players are having bad seasons. In fact, all four still have above-average wRC+ marks—Soto (144), Alonso (138), Nimmo (119), and Lindor (109).

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That’s why this slump is so frustrating. These aren’t overachievers regressing—they’re elite talents just stuck in a collective rut. And when they eventually wake up, the Mets’ offense could go from decent to deadly in a hurry.

But it has to happen soon. With the Phillies hot, there’s no room for extended mediocrity.

Lindor’s Slide Raises Real Concern

Among the quartet, Francisco Lindor is the one who draws the most concern. Unlike Soto and Alonso, who still flash power even when struggling, Lindor has looked disconnected at the plate.

He’s chasing bad pitches, missing the good ones, and rarely squaring up the ball. While his overall numbers remain above average, his recent form paints a more fragile picture.

If he dips below league-average performance, the Mets lose both a switch-hitting weapon and a sparkplug.

Still, Lindor’s track record suggests a rebound is inevitable. He’s too smart, too talented, and too competitive to stay down for long.

Alonso Could Be the First to Reignite

There might be a glimmer of light with Pete Alonso. The slugger homered on Friday, and it wasn’t a cheap shot—it was vintage Alonso, punishing a fastball away into the seats.

Sometimes all it takes is one big swing to break out of a slump. If Alonso gets hot again, it could have a cascading effect on the lineup.

When he’s right, pitchers approach the rest of the order differently—and that creates opportunities for everyone else.

Soto’s Struggles Are a Statistical Oddity

Juan Soto’s rough stretch feels like a glitch in the matrix. His eye at the plate remains elite, his walk rate hasn’t cratered, and he still barrels the ball.

If anything, Soto’s slump seems like a temporary deviation from his usual excellence. He’s the type of hitter who can rip off a 12-for-20 week and erase the cold spell entirely.

Mets fans would welcome that with open arms—and pitchers, not so much.

The Second-Half Reinforcements Can’t Do It Alone

Yes, the Mets added valuable pieces to the bullpen and outfield at the deadline. And yes, the roster is deeper now than it was a month ago.

But those additions can’t carry the offense. That burden falls squarely on the shoulders of Nimmo, Lindor, Soto, and Alonso. This is their team, their moment, and their slump to break.

They don’t need to be perfect. They just need to start looking like themselves again.

