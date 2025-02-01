Mets expected to give star infield prospect a chance to win starting job

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made tons of moves this offseason, but they still have a hole in the infield with Pete Alonso’s future still murky. As of right now, Brett Baty is tabbed as the third baseman with Mark Vientos moving over to first base, but they a young star prospect will also have a chance to secure a starting job.

Luisangel Acuña has a chance to win Mets’ starting third baseman job in 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expects prospect Luisangel Acuña to have a “huge role” in 2025, with an outside chance to win the starting third baseman job before Opening Day.

“The young players are going to get opportunities. Luisangel will get his,” Mendoza said (h/t New York Daily News’ Peter Sblendorio). “He’s taking ground balls at third base, so he’s part of that mix. He showed us he can play at this level, and he will continue to get opportunities.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Acuña has a ton of potential

Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald, flashed his great potential right away as a September call-up last season. He batted .308 in 40 plate appearances and mashed three home runs, showcasing great potential as a power hitter with great quality of contact.

He was acquired back in 2023 in a deal that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. The Rangers went on to win the World Series, but the Mets got themselves an elite prospect with all the tools to become a long-term solution at third base.

Acuña was the 66th overall rated prospect by MLB in 2024, and was the 12th overall rated prospect in the Mets’ farm system. The potential is there, and if the Mets are unable to bring back Alonso, that leaves the door open for Acuña to win the third baseman job and become a key contributor to a Mets team with high expectations in 2025.