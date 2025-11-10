The New York Mets are headed into an offseason full of difficult choices, and few are bigger than the one involving Pete Alonso. Their longtime first baseman is entering free agency, and while fans would love to see him locked in for the long haul, the front office doesn’t seem eager to hand out a monster contract. That hesitation could lead to a major pivot — one that brings international intrigue into the mix.

According to The New York Post, the Mets are expected to be among several MLB teams interested in Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

The 25-year-old powerhouse has built an incredible résumé in Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting 246 homers over eight seasons, including a record-setting 56 in 2022. That type of power doesn’t come around often, and it’s exactly the kind of bat that could reshape a lineup in Queens.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Murakami brings elite power and offensive upside

This past season with the Yakult Swallows, Murakami hit .286/.392/.659 with a 1.051 OPS, 24 home runs, and 52 RBIs across just 69 games. Those are video game numbers, the type that make scouts’ eyes widen. His raw strength and ability to drive the ball to all fields make him one of the most feared hitters coming out of Japan in years.

Of course, no transition from NPB to MLB is ever seamless. Murakami’s swing generates immense power, but it also comes with plenty of swing-and-miss risk. Adjusting to major league velocity and movement will take time, and early struggles should be expected. Still, his offensive ceiling is sky-high, and if the Mets are willing to show patience, they could be looking at a long-term cornerstone for their lineup.

A defensive question mark, but a perfect fit at first base

Murakami has experience at both third and first base, but most evaluators believe he’ll settle at first due to defensive limitations. That could actually play perfectly into the Mets’ needs. If Alonso departs, they’ll have a glaring hole at first base — one that Murakami could fill immediately while bringing a new spark to the infield.

His glove might not earn any Gold Glove votes, but the Mets can live with average defense if it comes paired with 30–40 home run potential. The front office has been clear about wanting to improve run production without committing to another massive deal, and Murakami fits that balance of cost efficiency and upside.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Yankees could make things complicated

The Mets won’t be alone in their pursuit. The Yankees are also expected to be among those interested in the Japanese slugger. That instantly raises the stakes, as both New York teams could find themselves bidding for the same player. That could extend to players like Cody Bellinger, as well.

For the Mets, the appeal is clear. Murakami is young, powerful, and ready to test himself against the best pitchers in the world. He represents both risk and opportunity — a bet on upside rather than stability.

The next power bat in Queens?

If the Mets decide to move on from Alonso, Murakami could be their answer, offering star potential at a fraction of the price. But it’s a gamble that requires conviction — and trust that his bat will translate quickly.

Either way, it feels like change is coming to Queens. Whether it’s the familiar power of Alonso or the rising thunder of Munetaka Murakami, the Mets’ 2026 lineup could have a new face at first base — one that might define the next era of baseball in New York.