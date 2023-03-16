Mets’ Edwin Diaz will have surgery for patellar tendon injury

Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts in the eighth inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One rough day for the New York Mets and Mets fans everywhere. Hours after an injury scare to star closer, Edwin Diaz, the Mets just confirmed that he had imaging done today that showed a full-thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. It will require surgery that will likely lead to eight months of missed time. Just a terrible blow for the Mets.

The Mets will likely not have Edwin Diaz for the 2023 season:

A huge part of the reason for the Mets’ World Series expectations this year was because of Diaz. His dominance closing out games was set to be a sure thing once again for the Mets this upcoming season. Now, they are left with one big question.

The Mets luckily did add some depth this offseason with David Robertson and Brooks Raley. It was also wise to retain Adam Ottavino. The depth looks to be solid with John Curtiss and Stephen Nogosek. Still, the loss of Diaz leaves the Mets with a huge void that they have to do their best to replace.

Zack Britton is pitching in a simulated game today, and the Mets will be in attendance for that. He is certainly one viable option for the Mets at this point in time. Or, potentially, the Mets look to put together a trade of some sort.

Regardless of any possible move they make, Diaz simply cannot be replaced for this Mets team. His overpowering presence late in tight games on the mound and ability to finish will undoubtedly be missed sorely for the 2023 Mets.