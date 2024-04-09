Mets designate veteran starter for assignment after just one start

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets‘ starting pitching has been the squad’s strength throughout this early portion of the season, but it has not been entirely smooth sailing for the rotation.

Ace Kodai Senga has yet to appear, as he began the season on the injured list after suffering a shoulder strain. The 31-year-old was forced to be shut down for an extended period after he received a PRP injection to help with the injury.

Tylor Megill, who replaced Senga in the rotation, lasted only four innings in his first start before leaving with what became diagnosed as a right shoulder strain.

The new President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, went out and got some reinforcements, but it turns out the aforementioned reinforcements were just temporary.

The Mets have designated Julio Teheran for assignment

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets have designated RHP Julio Teheran for assignment.

Teheran made his Mets debut on Monday evening against his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

The Columbia native lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and two walks while striking out three.

Who is coming up for Teheran?

Replacing Teheran on the roster is RHP Dedniel Núñez. Núñez has been pitching in the minor leagues since 2017 and has yet to appear in an MLB game.

In three appearances for Triple-A Syracuse, Núñez pitched 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five.

Núñez will work out of the bullpen for the next couple of days.

Who takes Teheran’s spot in the rotation?

Taking Teherans spot in the rotation will most likely be the man who lost the final rotation spot to Megill: José Buttó.

Buttó made a spot start against the Tigers last week and dazzled, pitching six strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out six.

The only reason the 26-year-old has yet to be called up is due to the fact that the blue and orange couldn’t due to a roster movement rule.

Buttó would be scheduled to slot in Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.