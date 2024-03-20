Mets could target former White Sox RHP in free agency

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a starting pitcher on the open market for the New York Mets to take a look at this offseason. Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is an unrestricted free agent seeking a new MLB home.

Should the Mets sign Mike Clevinger and supplement their pitching rotation?

His terms are in line with what the Mets can afford ahead of the 2024 MLB season, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported:

“Veteran free-agent starter Mike Clevinger has informed teams that he is seeking a two-year deal in excess of $20 million,” Nightengale said.

Clevinger last signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox in December of 2022. He produced a 3.77 ERA along with 110 strikeouts in 2023. His WHIP spiked to 1.226, his highest since 2017, but his stuff looked encouraging in several areas.

How would Clevinger help the Mets’ lineup without Kodai Senga to start the 2024 season?

The seven-year veteran’s 35.9% hard-hit percentage ranked in the 72nd percentile and his 6.8% extension percentage placed him in the 81st percentile last season.

The Mets are receiving stellar play from Luis Severino, steady production from Sean Manaea, and discouraging outings from Opening Day starter Jose Quintana in Spring Training thus far. With Kodai Senga out for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, the Mets can use another strong arm like Clevinger’s to hold their pitching rotation up in the meantime.