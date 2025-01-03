Mets could steal another Yankees bullpen arm in free agency

The New York Mets could turn to a veteran reliever on the open market to bolster their bullpen this winter.

The Mets could consider Tommy Kahnle on a team-friendly deal

They have already signed former New York Yankees stars in two-time All-Star closer Clay Holmes and standout starter Frankie Montas. They could make it three of a former kind and sign free agent Tommy Kahnle this offseason.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to Dan Bartels of the New York Post, the Mets may strongly consider the New York native among a pair of other cost-effective options if their payroll situation ends up calling for such a financial move:

“If the Mets don’t spend big in the bullpen: David Robertson, Chris Martin, or Tommy Kahnle could be a fit, per @NYPost_Mets,” Bartels published on X on Friday morning.

Kahnle could give the Mets strong leadup innings in 2025

Kahnle is a 10-year MLB veteran coming off of a 2024 campaign where he posted a career-low 2.11 ERA and struck out 46 batters for the Yankees. He is a reliable lead-up man who concedes a low rate of walks and hits and boasted a stellar 59.8 percent ground ball rate last time out, which would work well with the Mets’ stout infield.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 35-year-old is coming off of a two-year, $11.5 million deal he signed with the Yankees ahead of the 2023 season. He could be in line for another deal with seven-figure annual earnings at a slight uptick in pay after his strong showing last time out. Though they’ve spent big this offseason, the Mets could round out their roster by giving him such a contract.