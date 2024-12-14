Mets could pivot to elite defensive first baseman if Pete Alonso walks in free agency

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has been one of the best and most consistent offensive performers on the New York Mets ever since he made his MLB debut in 2019 and opened his career with a 53-homer campaign, a rookie record. He is now a free agent, and both parties have shown interest in a reunion.

Could the Mets target Christian Walker in free agency?

It’s already mid-December and the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms, though. At this point, and after forking out $765 million on Juan Soto alone, there is a good chance the Mets are focusing on pitching. If that’s the case, they may not be able to give Alonso the multi-year contract he probably wants and deserves.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Mets could implement Plan B, or should we say, Plan C as in Christian Walker. He does not have the kind of offensive ceiling and consistency of Alonso, a guy who has finished with at least 34 home runs and a 121 wRC+ in each of the last four seasons, but Walker is a two-way star. He offers solid offensive production and an incredible glove.

Walker would be a fit on the Mets’ roster

The former Arizona Diamondback has won the Gold Glove award in the National League at first base in each of the last three campaigns and would obviously be an upgrade defensively over Alonso. The Polar Bear is a better, more prolific hitter but Walker is no slouch.

His wRC+ finishes in the last three years have been 122, 119, and 119, and he has 95 long balls over that span. Walker will be significantly cheaper than Alonso, and will also require a shorter contract, likely between three and four years. Age is the primary factor to consider, though.

Walker will be 34 on Opening Day and would be 37 or 38 by the time this contract ends. If the Mets are willing to take a chance on potential decline at any moment, they could turn their efforts to sign the former D-Back.