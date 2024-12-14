Mets eyeing essential pitching reinforcements

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have certainly made their presence felt in the free agent and trade markets. They added outfielders Jose Siri and, of course, Juan Soto, plus pitchers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes and many minor league contracts.

Their offense already looks much better, even without Pete Alonso, and there is a good chance the Polar Bear eventually returns. The pitching staff still needs more work, though.

“The Mets must add one more legitimate starting pitcher – if not two. And one of the pitchers they add should have the ability to pitch near the top of the rotation,” Danny Abriano of SNY posted.

The publication names Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, and other starting pitching options that the Mets can pursue in the trade market after failing to bring in Garrett Crochet.

The San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros are likely to hold on to Cease and Valdez, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. They both would be perfect additions for the Mets.

The Mets added two potential starters in Holmes and Montas, but they also lost three to free agency: Luis Severino, José Quintana, and Sean Manaea. Evidently, they need a couple of arms.

The Mets rotation needs more help

It’s unlikely that they will go hard after Corbin Burnes, even if they can never be fully considered out on any top free agent. However, someone on the Walker Buehler tier might be more likely.

In any case, the Mets should continue to add arms to give themselves a better chance to take advantage of their excellent lineup and win as many games as possible.

Right now, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Montas, Holmes, and Tylor Megill comprise the Mets’ rotation, with Paul Blackburn and Jose Butto as alternatives and Brandon Sproat, Blade Tidwell, and other prospects available, too.

It’s not a bad group,p but another top-of-the-rotation arm would give them a huge boost. They need as many quality arms as possible if they are going to compete for the NL East title with the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, let alone the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres, and other NL powerhouses.