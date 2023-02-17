Mets could make serious run at star 3B Manny Machado after recent comments

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) gestures after hitting a home run in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Steve Cohen leading the way, the expectation is that the New York Mets will be interested in just about every big free agent.

When looking ahead to next winter’s class of potential free agents, few set to possibly hit the open market are better than San Diego Padres’ third baseman, Manny Machado.

Machado is going into year five of a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres. After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Machado has a player option in his deal. The six-time All-Star just happened to speak on what his future plans are.

Mets possible FA target Manny Machado does intend to opt out next year:

Earlier today, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported that Machado confirmed that he plans on opting out after this year. He mentioned how the market has changed in a big way since he signed his current contract in 2019. Also, the Padres do know where he is currently at with his future status.

Janes shared the following quotes from Machado on his upcoming free-agency plans.

“There’s a lot of money to be made out there. … As a player about to opt out, it’s pretty good to see.”

Hearing the first part of Machado’s quote on the potential money on the market undoubtedly bodes well for a Mets team that, under Cohen’s leadership, has proven to throw tons of money around.

It is worth noting that per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, “there’s some hope they (Padres) can extend him so he won’t exercise the opt-out.”

Machado is a star player that would make an already talented Mets team that much more exciting. He is coming off a year in which he hit .298, had 32 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a .898 OPS. In July, he will turn 31. The final point that can work to the Mets’ advantage with Machado is the relationship he has with Buck Showalter, as the two spent seven years (2012-18) together in Baltimore with the Orioles. With Cohen’s eagerness to spend for a star, if Machado hits the market, anticipate the Mets being involved.