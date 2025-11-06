The New York Mets are entering an offseason that will define their next few years. Their offense showed flashes in 2025, but the pitching staff—particularly the starting rotation—simply didn’t hold up. President of baseball operations David Stearns knows that without frontline pitching, all the hitting in the world won’t matter.

That’s why the Mets have already been tied to one of the biggest names on the trade market: Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Skubal, 28, is coming off a dominant season and would instantly become the ace the Mets have been missing since Jacob deGrom’s departure.

But the price will be steep, and even the Mets’ deep farm system might not be enough to get it done without multiple top prospects going the other way.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The allure of Tarik Skubal

If the Mets are serious about contending again, Skubal is exactly the type of player they should target. He posted a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings this past season, striking out over 11 batters per nine while limiting hard contact. His 6.6 WAR speaks for itself — he was one of the best pitchers in baseball, period.

The question is whether the Tigers are truly willing to move him. With one more year of team control before free agency in 2027, Detroit holds all the leverage. For the Mets, it would mean parting with elite talent like right-hander Jonah Tong or another top pitching prospect just to start the conversation.

That’s a hefty price, but Skubal isn’t just a short-term fix — he’s an anchor, someone who could transform the Mets’ rotation overnight if extended long-term.

Dylan Cease: a buy-low free-agent target

If the Mets strike out on Skubal, there’s another intriguing option waiting in free agency: Dylan Cease. The 29-year-old righty is coming off a rough year with the San Diego Padres, logging a 4.55 ERA over 168 innings. On paper, that might not look appealing, but the underlying numbers tell a different story.

Cease’s 3.43 expected ERA suggests he was better than the results showed. He ranked in the 95th percentile in whiff rate, the 89th in strikeout rate, and the 80th in chase rate. Those are elite metrics — the kind you can build around if you believe in your coaching staff to fine-tune his command.

For the Mets, Cease represents a low-risk, high-reward gamble. A three-year deal would give him time to rebound while providing the rotation with much-needed stability.

Building balance with experience and youth

What the Mets can’t afford to do again is rely too heavily on unproven arms. Last season, they leaned on young pitchers hoping one would emerge as a breakout ace. Instead, the rotation collapsed under inexperience and inconsistency.

Adding both a high-end talent like Skubal and a veteran stabilizer like Cease would immediately change that equation. The Mets would have a legitimate one-two punch atop the staff, with room for young pitchers to develop at a sustainable pace behind them.

This winter isn’t just about patching holes — it’s about reestablishing the Mets’ identity as a team built on dominant pitching. And if they can pull it off, 2026 might finally be the year their talent matches their ambition.