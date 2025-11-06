If the New York Mets are serious about taking the next step toward contention, this offseason presents an opportunity they can’t ignore. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal might be available, and the Mets have the pieces to make it happen — but not without pain.

Skubal is the kind of pitcher who changes a team’s trajectory. At 28 years old, he’s in his prime and coming off an elite season, the kind that earns Cy Young votes and headlines trade rumors all winter long.

Tarik Skubal’s dominance sets the market

In 2025, Skubal was nearly untouchable for Detroit, posting a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings. His dominance wasn’t a fluke — he struck out 11.1 batters per nine, stranded more than 80% of runners on base, and finished the year with a 6.6 WAR. By most measures, he was one of the top two or three pitchers in baseball.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers know it, too. That’s why they’re not going to let him walk without getting something massive in return. But with contract talks reportedly stalling, a trade this winter feels like a real possibility. Detroit isn’t likely to hand out a $200 million extension, and they’d rather sell high than risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

That’s where the Mets come in — a team desperate for frontline pitching and with the prospect capital to make a serious offer.

Jonah Tong could headline a monster trade

To pry Skubal away, the Mets would almost certainly have to part with their best young arm: 22-year-old right-hander Jonah Tong. The kid was electric in the minors this year, posting a 1.43 ERA across 113.2 innings while striking out 14.17 batters per nine.

Scouts raved about his command, movement, and composure. He looked like a future ace. But his MLB debut reminded everyone that development isn’t linear — he gave up a 7.71 ERA over 18.1 innings and struggled with home runs and walks.

That shouldn’t scare Detroit. If anything, it gives them a chance to acquire a blue-chip prospect still on the upswing. Tong has the stuff and confidence to bounce back, and the Tigers need young arms as part of their long-term plan.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What a deal would mean for the Mets

For the Mets, this would be a classic win-now gamble. Trading Tong and a few other prospects for Skubal means sacrificing future upside for immediate dominance. But if they could extend him before free agency, it might be worth every ounce of risk.

Skubal would instantly anchor their rotation and give them the kind of one-two punch they haven’t had since Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. He’s durable, he’s efficient, and he’s exactly the kind of pitcher who thrives under pressure.

The Mets can afford to take a swing like this — but it’s going to sting. Losing Tong and others would thin out their long-term pitching depth, but that’s the price of acquiring one of the best arms in the game.

Sometimes, contending teams have to gamble big. The Mets have the chips. The only question now is — are they ready to push them all in?