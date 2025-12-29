The Mets are no longer operating on nostalgia. Under President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, the franchise is undergoing a calculated, almost ruthless transformation designed to usher in a new era of sustainable winning.

Stearns has made it clear that he wants the roster to reflect his vision, not a collection of leftover pieces from previous regimes. This philosophy has already led to the shocking departures of franchise pillars Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, but the overhaul might not be finished yet. Reports indicate the Mets have been fielding calls on ace Kodai Senga, and while trading him seems counterintuitive on the surface, the metrics suggest it might be the perfect time to sell.

Senga’s Metrics Are Flashing Warning Signs

Senga was a revelation when he first arrived in Queens, signing a five-year, $75 million deal in 2023 that included a 2028 club option. However, his 2025 campaign, while solid on the surface, revealed cracking in the foundation that Stearns is likely analyzing closely. Senga posted a 3.02 ERA over 113.1 innings, but the underlying numbers were far less dominant than his debut season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Most concerning was the decline in his raw stuff; his average fastball velocity dropped 1.2 mph compared to 2023, a significant dip that often serves as a precursor to injury or regression.

Consequently, his strikeout rate plummeted to just 8.66 per nine innings, forcing him to pitch to contact more than ever. Compounding the issue was his erratic command, as he walked 4.37 batters per nine innings. While he managed to survive thanks to a 79.9% left-on-base rate and a 46.6% ground ball rate, living on the edge with diminished velocity is a dangerous game.

His health history remains a major red flag, and with the Mets eyeing Edward Cabrera but finding the asking price astronomical, they need reliability more than volatility. Moving Senga now would clear a significant chunk of payroll and roster space, allowing Stearns to pivot to a younger, higher-upside target who fits his long-term timeline perfectly.

Tatsuya Imai Is the High-Upside Upgrade

If the Mets do move on from Senga, Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai represents the ideal replacement. At 27 years old, Imai offers a fresher arm with electric stuff that rivals the best in the world. He is coming off a dominant 2025 season in NPB where he posted a sparkling 1.92 ERA across 163.2 innings, racking up 178 strikeouts with a microscopic 0.89 WHIP.

Imai’s arsenal is headlined by a fastball that sits 95-96 mph and tops out at 99 mph, delivered from a unique low arm angle that creates a flat vertical approach angle, making it incredibly difficult for hitters to lift. His primary weapon, however, is a “wrong-way slider” that features unique arm-side movement, diving in on right-handed hitters in a way that few MLB pitchers can replicate. He pairs these with a devastating splitter and an effective changeup, giving him a complete four-pitch mix to navigate lineups multiple times.

A Vision for the Future

Trading Senga for anything and signing Imai would be a quintessential Stearns maneuver: selling a depreciating asset to acquire a younger, more explosive one. With the Mets feeling the pressure with compounding needs, swapping the uncertainty of Senga’s shoulder for the electric potential of Imai could be the bold stroke that defines this new era of Mets baseball.