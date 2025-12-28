The Mets are in a precarious position regarding their starting rotation. While the need for reinforcements is obvious, the free agent market is currently a minefield of aging stars and overpriced veterans.

The team has reportedly done their due diligence on some of the top available names, but the Mets meeting with Framber Valdez signals a potential free agency trap, as his declining metrics suggest a contract that could age poorly.

With the free agent pool shrinking and looking less appealing by the day, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns may be forced to look toward the trade market, where Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera presents a fascinating, albeit volatile, alternative.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Edward Cabrera Offers Elite Stuff With Underlying Volatility

If the Mets decide to call Miami, they will be inquiring about a pitcher who possesses legitimate frontline stuff but has struggled to harness it consistently. Cabrera is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, where he tossed a career-high 137.2 innings and posted a solid 3.53 ERA. He racked up 150 strikeouts, utilizing an arsenal that keeps hitters off balance; his breaking ball value ranked in the 94th percentile, while his offspeed run value sat in the 88th percentile.

His raw power is undeniable. Cabrera’s fastball velocity averaged 96.9 mph, placing him in the 87th percentile, and he topped out at a career-high 97 mph last year. However, his profile is not without significant red flags. Opposing batters made loud contact when they connected, as evidenced by his Hard-Hit rate ranking in the 8th percentile and an average exit velocity in the 22nd percentile.

On his best day, Cabrera looks like an ace, but his volatility has gotten him into trouble many times, and the Mets are certainly aware that his peripherals often paint a rosier picture than his actual production.

Cost Control Comes With Significant Durability Questions

The primary allure of acquiring Cabrera is his contract status. He is under team control until 2029, offering the Mets several years of cost-controlled pitching in an era where innings are becoming increasingly expensive.

However, that control comes with the caveat of durability concerns. The 2025 season marked the first time in his five-year career that he eclipsed the 100-inning mark. Betting on him to be a durable workhorse is a gamble, and if the Marlins are asking for an astronomical return in prospects, the Mets should likely turn the other cheek.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Marlins Are Actively Shopping Their Young Arm

Reports indicate that Miami is motivated to move him, which could open a door for New York if the price is right. According to SNY, “Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that the Marlins were ‘progressing’ in their efforts to find a trade partner to acquire Cabrera. The Orioles’ involvement was known then, but there were other clubs inquiring with the Marlins.”

The Mets are feeling the pressure with compounding needs across the roster, and they simply cannot afford to overpay for a player with such a checkered health history. However, if the market for Cabrera softens and the asking price comes down considerably, he represents the kind of high-ceiling acquisition that could transform the middle of the Mets’ rotation.

