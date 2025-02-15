Mets could be planning big change at designated hitter spot

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets might be getting creative with their designated hitter spot to open the 2025 season, and it could involve an unexpected name—Brandon Nimmo. Typically known for patrolling the outfield, Nimmo’s ongoing recovery from a left foot injury could lead the team to temporarily shift him into a more offense-focused role.

Nimmo’s Foot Injury and Slow Ramp-Up

After dealing with a nagging foot injury down the stretch in 2024, Nimmo has been focused on rehab this offseason. On Friday, he provided an encouraging update, stating that his foot has felt “normal” over the past month and that he’s currently at about 91% of his top speed. While he’s trending in the right direction, the Mets aren’t in a rush to throw him back into full-time outfield duties right away.

“It’s a possibility, but I’m also confident in everything we’ve done this offseason that I think we can kind of put this in the rearview mirror if we nip it in the bud now,” Nimmo said.

A Strong Offensive Profile for DH

If the Mets decide to give Nimmo some time at DH, they won’t be sacrificing much in terms of production. Last season, he played 151 games, hitting .224/.327/.399 with 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. While his batting average dipped, he still provided solid on-base skills and power. The hope is that he can return to his 2023 form, when he hit .274/.363/.466 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Nimmo is more than capable of being a productive bat in the lineup, and utilizing him at DH early on would give the Mets a way to keep his offensive impact steady while allowing his foot to fully heal before taking on the full workload of outfield play.

Mets Have Options, Even if They’re Aging

Even if Nimmo does start at DH, the Mets have plenty of outfield depth to work with. The roster still boasts offensive firepower, though some of their key bats are on the older side. The team’s flexibility will allow them to keep Nimmo’s health a priority without taking a major hit in the lineup, and if he’s able to return to peak form, the DH role could be a temporary but effective solution.

