Mets could be eyeing one of the best relievers in baseball this season

When the New York Mets lost A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending injuries, it left more than a void—it exposed a weakness.

The bullpen, once steady, has turned into a carousel of temporary fixes, waiver claims, and rushed minor league call-ups. None have stuck.

Now, the Mets are actively searching for a stabilizing presence from the left side—someone with command, poise, and playoff-tested grit.

That pursuit has led them to Minnesota Twins reliever Danny Coulombe, one of baseball’s most effective left-handed arms in 2024.

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Coulombe’s Numbers Tell the Story

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets have shown legitimate interest in Coulombe, who’s quietly having an elite season.

Through 26.2 innings, the veteran southpaw has posted a 0.68 ERA, baffling hitters with a mix of deception, control, and late movement.

He’s not a household name, but Coulombe has been a bullpen technician this year—efficient, nasty, and unflappable in high-leverage spots.

In a year of chaos for Mets relievers, Danny Coulombe feels like the grown-up in the room—a needed adult in a bullpen full of kids.

Why the Fit Makes Sense for New York

At 35 years old and on an expiring contract, Coulombe is also the kind of rental that makes perfect sense for a team in a tight race.

He won’t cost the Mets a top prospect, and with Minnesota flirting with mediocrity, the Twins may listen if the right offer comes in.

The question, of course, is how Minnesota sees itself—as buyers clinging to a Wild Card dream or sellers embracing the long game.

If the Twins shift toward selling, Coulombe could be one of their first chips moved. And the Mets are smart to be near the front of the line.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Coulombe Offers More Than Just an Arm

For New York, acquiring Coulombe wouldn’t just plug a hole—it would finally give them a reliable lefty setup option for Edwin Díaz.

Coulombe’s 27.9 percent strikeout rate shows he can miss bats when it matters most.

He limits hard contact, doesn’t walk many, and keeps lefties off balance with late-breaking stuff and pinpoint location.

In many ways, he’s exactly what the Mets thought they were getting in a healthy A.J. Minter—a lefty you trust when everything’s on the line.

A Veteran With October Instincts

Unlike some midseason patchwork arms, Coulombe doesn’t need coaching up. He’s a plug-and-play veteran with October instincts.

With the Mets still in the thick of the playoff chase, this is the kind of move that signals seriousness without mortgaging the future.

Think of Coulombe as the bullpen equivalent of duct tape—sturdy, dependable, and exactly what you need in a pinch.

New York has tried internal promotions, bargain bin signings, and even openers to mask the lefty shortage, but nothing has clicked.

Adding Coulombe could finally bring peace to a bullpen that’s been walking a tightrope since early June.

Whether the Twins are ready to deal or not, the Mets’ interest is well-placed—and it wouldn’t be surprising if talks pick up steam soon.

