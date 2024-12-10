Mets could be a darkhorse in race for Japanese ace thanks to pitching coach

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roki Sasaki is one of the hottest commodities in baseball at the moment. Armed with a fastball that has been clocked as high as 102 mph, a filthy splitter, premium international experience, youth, and a low-2.00s ERA in multiple seasons in his native Japan, Sasaki is every General Manager’s dream and the New York Mets would love to sign him.

The Mets will face intense competition for Roki Sasaki

The competition for Sasaki’s services is fierce. Virtually every team has a chance to sign him because he is available for bonus pool money, and he has stated that every organization with solid player development skills will be considered.

The Mets certainly qualify. Jeremy Hefner has built a strong reputation as one of the best young pitching coaches in the game and has had a direct impact in many Mets pitchers. This development has caught the attention of Sasaki and his camp.

Sasaki and his camp love the Mets ability to develop pitching

According to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ (h/t SNY on X), Sasaki’s agency is “very high” on Jeremy Hefner’s ability to develop pitching. “Sasaki is said to be valuing endorsement opportunities, winning, and pitching development as he decides which team to play for, per Bowden,” SNY’s post on X reports.

It certainly seems like Sasaki has been around for ages, but he is somehow just 23. He is already a very solid young pitcher but wants to be the best version of himself he can be. His agency believes Hefner can get the best of him, which usually translates to earning opportunities later down the road.

At the moment, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are seen as favorites to sign the Japanese star, with other teams in the mix. That doesn’t mean that the Mets don’t have a chance, and as long as that’s the case, they will try to make a compelling pitch.