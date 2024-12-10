Mets could add World Series-winning starting pitcher on one-year deal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets might not be done making blockbuster acquisitions following their record-breaking deal with Juan Soto. Team owner Steve Cohen and the Mets’ front office are turning their attention toward their rotation next, shopping the market for top pitching talents. It seems like Cohen and company have identified their next target, eyeing a World Series-winning starting pitcher to pursue in free agency.

Mets reportedly interested in adding Dodgers’ Walker Buehler

Andy Martino of SNY recently made an appearance on The Michael Kay Show and dropped some valuable information about the Mets’ next free-agent target. He stated that it’s “definitely possible” that the Mets’ next move could be Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler on a one-year deal (h/t The Amazin’ Citi on X).

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Buehler could be had for a discount coming off a down year

The 2023-24 season was not Buehler’s best, hence why New York is interested in adding him on just a one-year contract. Buehler posted a -1.3 WAR for the Dodgers last regular season with just a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA. This down year could result in Buehler being had at a considerable discount. Buehler could land a deal in the three-year, $54 million range, averaging $18 million per season.

Buehler turned on the heat in the postseason

Despite his disappointing regular season, Buehler came through when the Dodgers needed him most. He pitched 15 innings in the postseason, posting a 20.6 K% and a .214 batting average against. The former Cy Young Award finalist (2019 and 2021) might still have a little gas left in the tank.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Buehler certainly has the clutch gene and doesn’t back down when facing top talents in the game’s biggest moments, such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Buehler recorded an 11.3% championship win probability added by a pitcher against the Yankees in the World Series — the highest mark of his postseason career. He was a key cog in the Dodgers’ championship victory and could have a similar effect on the Mets’ rotation.

Signing Buehler would help the Mets’ chances of winning the World Series

Buehler is a postseason performer. The Mets’ entire offseason has been about adding firepower that will make a difference once October rolls around. Buehler was a massive difference-maker for the Dodgers in their run to winning their latest championship. Perhaps he could have a similar effect in Queens if signed by the Mets.